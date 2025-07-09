ADVERTISEMENT
This Summer’s Best Linen Trousers Are So Cool (Literally)

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 9 July 2025, 15:21
When it’s too hot for jeans but you still want to wear trousers, linen is the answer. Light, breathable, and blessedly low-maintenance, linen trousers are the rare summer essential that checks every box: They’re comfortable in high temps, instantly pulled-together, and look just as good with a bikini top as they do with a blazer. Whether you’re braving a humid tube ride, wandering a weekend farmers’ market, or dressing for a European summer, linen trousers are your one-and-done solution.

This season, the category is quietly thriving. You’ll find exaggerated barrel-leg silhouettes as the heat-proof answer to everyone’s favourite jean, cargo styles with a utilitarian feel, and striped pairs that tap directly into the sardine girl summer and fisherman trends. Meanwhile, wide-legs — from drawstring and low-slung to sharply pleated — are everywhere, anchoring everything from office looks to beach outfits with equal ease. Black linen makes the case for warm-weather minimalism, while crisp white remains a forever staple for those devoted to versatile neutrals.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the standout linen trousers to wear now — tailored, slouchy, coastal-coded, and everything in between. The best part? They’re as cool as they look.
Linen Barrel Trousers

This voluminous silhouette has touched all our wardrobe favourites — from jeans to and loungewear — and now it’s taking shape in linen fabrications. The result? Structured ease that feels trend-forward and heat-wave approved.
Pull-on Barrel Pants In 100% Linen
Lou Barrel Leg Linen Pants
Minako Garment Dyed Linen Trousers
Linen Cargo Trousers

Linen gives this utility classic a lighter, breezier feel. Oversized pockets and drawstring waists make these cargo styles equal parts functional and fresh.
Linen Cargo Trousers
Carlson Tie Pants
Linen Cargo Trousers
Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Wide-leg linen trousers are the silhouette of the season, offering ease, movement, and so much comfort. Try a low-slung drawstring style with a ribbed tank, or dress up a pleated pair with an oversized button-down.
Linen Stripe Trouser
Wide-leg Pull On Linen Ankle Trousers
Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers With Drawstr...
White Linen Trousers

Crisp white linen is a forever favourite that works for the office, beach days, and everything in between. Go wide-leg for extra drama or tailored for a polished finish.
Linen Blend Pleated Trousers Zw Collection
Emmie Pant
Alara Linen Wide Leg Trouser
Linen Striped Trousers

Stripes are inherently summery, especially when paired with linen and a breezy silhouette. Channel coastal-core with a pair styled alongside raffia accessories and a fisherman sandal.
Susan Pintripe Tie Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Linen Blend Easy Trousers
Straight Drawstring Trousers
Black Linen Trousers

If you’re committed to black wardrobe staples, linen is your summer loophole. Lightweight and clean-lined, black linen trousers deliver sleek minimalism without the heat.
Mermaid Octopus Embroidered Linen Wide-leg...
The Linen Drawstring Pants
Mid Rise Wide Leg Linen Pant
