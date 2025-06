This Summer’s Best Linen Pants Are So Cool (Literally)

When it’s too hot for jeans but you still want to wear pants, linen is the answer. Light, breathable, and blessedly low-maintenance, linen pants are the rare summer essential that checks every box: They’re comfortable in triple-digit heat, instantly pulled-together, and look just as good with a bikini top as they do with a blazer. Whether you’re braving a humid subway platform, wandering a weekend farmers’ market, or dressing for a European summer , linen pants are your one-and-done solution.This season, the category is quietly thriving. You’ll find exaggerated barrel-leg silhouettes as the heat-proof answer to everyone’s favorite jean, cargo styles with a utilitarian feel, and striped pairs that tap directly into the sardine girl summer and fisherman trends . Meanwhile, wide-legs — from drawstring and low-slung to sharply pleated — are everywhere, anchoring everything from office looks to beach outfits with equal ease. Black linen makes the case for warm-weather minimalism, while crisp white remains a forever staple for those devoted to versatile neutrals.Ahead, we’ve gathered the standout linen pants to wear now — tailored, slouchy, coastal-coded, and everything in between. The best part? They’re as cool as they look.