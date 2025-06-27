This Summer’s Best Linen Pants Are So Cool (Literally)
When it’s too hot for jeans but you still want to wear pants, linen is the answer. Light, breathable, and blessedly low-maintenance, linen pants are the rare summer essential that checks every box: They’re comfortable in triple-digit heat, instantly pulled-together, and look just as good with a bikini top as they do with a blazer. Whether you’re braving a humid subway platform, wandering a weekend farmers’ market, or dressing for a European summer, linen pants are your one-and-done solution.
This season, the category is quietly thriving. You’ll find exaggerated barrel-leg silhouettes as the heat-proof answer to everyone’s favorite jean, cargo styles with a utilitarian feel, and striped pairs that tap directly into the sardine girl summer and fisherman trends. Meanwhile, wide-legs — from drawstring and low-slung to sharply pleated — are everywhere, anchoring everything from office looks to beach outfits with equal ease. Black linen makes the case for warm-weather minimalism, while crisp white remains a forever staple for those devoted to versatile neutrals.
Ahead, we’ve gathered the standout linen pants to wear now — tailored, slouchy, coastal-coded, and everything in between. The best part? They’re as cool as they look.
Linen Barrel Pants
This voluminous silhouette has touched all our wardrobe favorites — from jeans to travel pants and loungewear — and now it’s taking shape in linen fabrications. The result? Structured ease that feels trend-forward and heat-wave approved.
Linen Cargo Pants
Linen gives this utility classic a lighter, breezier feel. Oversized pockets and drawstring waists make these cargo styles equal parts functional and fresh.
Wide-Leg Linen Pants
Wide-leg linen pants are the silhouette of the season, offering ease, movement, and so much comfort. Try a low-slung drawstring style with a ribbed tank, or dress up a pleated pair with an oversized button-down.
White Linen Pants
Crisp white linen is a forever favorite that works for the office, beach days, and everything in between. Go wide-leg for extra drama or tailored for a polished finish.
Linen Striped Pants
Stripes are inherently summery, especially when paired with linen and a breezy silhouette. Channel coastal-core with a pair styled alongside raffia accessories and a fisherman sandal.
Black Linen Pants
If you’re committed to black wardrobe staples, linen is your summer loophole. Lightweight and clean-lined, black linen pants deliver sleek minimalism without the heat.
