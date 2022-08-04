Abercrombie & Fitch’s Semi-Annual Denim Sale Is Here — & It’s 30% Off All Jeans

With September coming into focus, there's no better time to stock up on some ultra-comfortable, super-stylish jeans. Lucky for us, Abercrombie & Fitch's Semi-Annual Denim Event is here with 30% off ALL jeans and free shipping on all denim purchases, from today through August 8. As if that wasn't enough to get us excited, there's also 25% off everything else. Whether you're looking for a pair of curvy and relaxed dad jeans or stylish '90s-inspired straight-leg jeans, there's something here for you — and it's under $80! It doesn't get any better than that, so get your favorite Abercrombie pair before it sells out.
With 1,693 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-stars rating, this is the top choice if you're overwhelmed and experiencing decision paralysis with the many pairs of Abercrombie jeans. You simply can't go wrong with these jeans, whether you choose the traditional straight leg or a more relaxed carpenter fit.
If you're on the curvier side, then the ultra-comfortable Curve Love version of the Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans is definitely for you. It features a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars with 1,150 reviews, and one reviewer says the jeans are "hands down my favorite jeans" and another says "these jeans hug my curves and fit perfectly, they’re my new favorite pair."
If you already own some mom jeans — and I bet you do, they were everywhere a few years ago — then dad jeans are the way to go. With a baggy and relaxed fit, it's the perfect casual look that can also be elevated with some classy heels.
The Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean is for you if you've been yearning for some tighter jeans that won't break circulation. It features a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars and 485 reviews, and shoppers are calling the pair "the best jeans ever made for curvy girls."
