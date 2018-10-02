Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mom Jeans
Shopping
23 Pairs Of Mom Jeans Starting At $23
by
Austen Tosone
More from Mom Jeans
Fashion
Kate Middleton Just Reminded Us How Good Zara Jeans Are
Channing Hargrove
Oct 2, 2018
Fashion
I Hope Mom Jeans Never Go Away
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jun 28, 2017
Fashion
The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About These Topshop Jeans
Ana Colon
Mar 13, 2017
Trends
Ever Notice Our Favorite Denim Styles Make Up A Family Tree?
What started as the boyfriend jean trend quickly turned into the girlfriend jean trend (a slightly tighter fit) and then morphed into the mom jean trend
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
The Modern Updates To Your Mom's Best Vintage Pieces
Walking into your mom's closet can feel like stepping into a time machine and flashing back to two or three decades ago — in the best way possible, of
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Women's Fashion
What Moms
Really
Think Of Mom Jeans
It's no secret that being a mom means something different nowadays. Phone calls have turned into FaceTimes, "Not now, honey, Mommy's busy" has been
by
Crissy Milazzo
Styling Tips
What's The "Going-Out" Version Of The Mom Jeans Look?
By now, the mom jean has infiltrated the legs of the early fashion adopters in almost every neighborhood. Worn with a minimalist, cropped shirt and a
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Always Liked Mom-Jean Levi's, But Thought They Fit Weird? This Mi...
The streamlined mom-jean has become a signature for the fashion set, but if you've ever tried it out yourself (and stood, perplexed, in the dressing room,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
"But...What If I Don't
Like
Mom Jeans?"
Hava writes: "I've noticed the mom jean trend really taking off lately. I like them — in theory — but I'm reluctant to buy into it because I always
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes Mom Jeans Look Awesome
Mom jeans can get a bad rap. The divisive — and at times reviled — ultra-high-waist and tapered shape can sometimes be just too reminiscent of
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Styling Tips
How To Make Mom Jeans Work
Like any great revolution, the mom-jeans takeover has been met with some skepticism. Resistance, even. But, I'm a firm believer in their subtle
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Trends
Sorry, Skinny-Jean Loyalists: These Are The New Normal
Hop into our fashion time machine, won't you? Do you remember nearly a full decade ago when you tentatively stepped outside the house for the first time
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
This Season's Favorite Denim Look Isn't Exactly New...
Even in the worst, most depressing, picked-over thrift shops, there's usually one area that's bound to hold a gem: denim. And, don't think that we're just
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Kate Upton Is Not Sure What A Mom Jean Is (Thanks To Mrs. Upton)
You can call Kate Upton many things, but one thing she's not is boring. As one of the few models in the world that can as easily appear in an American
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Our Favorite Trends, Then & Now
If a lot of this summer’s trends look a little familiar, that's because they've been around before. But, as much as we love retro styles, there's a huge
by
Leeann Duggan
Trends
This Mother's Day, Show Your Mom Jeans You Care
Lately, my denim drawer runneth over. And, it's not because I have (what I would consider) too many jeans. It's just that the ones I'm favoring of late
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Politics
Mom Jeans No More! Rock This New Miami Line Of Vintage Cut-Offs
Mom jeans. We all know the term well, and our derrières avoid this type of denim at all costs. While the infamous mom jeans had their hayday back in the
by
Sarah Bromley
Politics
American Apparel's Men's Jeans: Vintage Done Right Or Mom Jeans F...
Back in April, we chatted exclusively with George Atlan, who teamed up with American Apparel to produce a denim line for the ladies that eschewed
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Mom Jeans and Mud "Shirts": The Row's Spring 2010 Collection Dres...
Forgive us for the end-of-the-week snark, but when it's nearing quittin' time, and we're presented with a lookbook of the likes of The Row's spring 2010
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Doggie Bag: Gregory Poe Dies, ALT's Mean Side, and Mom Jeans for All
Oh, no. No you did not just spill a drink on me. Is André Leon Talley gonna have to choke a bitch? (NYMag) Mom jeans now hug the hips of the stylish.
by
Gabriel Bell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted