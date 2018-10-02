Kate Middleton Just Reminded Us How Good Zara Jeans Are

Kate Middleton is officially off of maternity leave and already back into her favorite Zara jeans. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London wearing one of her favorite pairs of pants from the fast-fashion retailer.
The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the bottoms in 2016 on an outing in India with Prince William. They reappeared in 2017, proving that a $50 pair of jeans can really go the distance. Middleton has dressed the pants up with a printed blouse and worn them with a safari-style jacket for a more casual vibe. Most recently, she styled them with an olive jacket and sweater, finishing the look off with a pair of knee-high boots.
Middleton has a long history of wearing Zara — she's sported everything from bright shift dresses and skinny jeans to statement necklaces, blazers, floral dresses, and even a plaid winter coat. Unfortunately, like all of the above, these particular Zara pants are long gone (chalk it up to the 'Kate Middleton Effect'). Luckily, there are still some really good jeans to shop in their place (which we've rounded up ahead), though we don't suggest playing the waiting game, as Zara's fall offering (and the chance to channel a royal's attire) are too good to pass on.