Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Those Zara Pants We All Love

Middleton's love of the fast-fashion stalwart is no secret. In the past, she's worn necklaces and dresses from the label. The pants in question? The Duchess of Cambridge wore them during a trip to India with Prince William — and they only cost $50. Vogue notes that they're still available for purchase , but knowing just how quick the Kate Middleton effect strikes, Zara's sure to get wiped out in no time at all.