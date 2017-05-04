Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Those Zara Pants We All Love

Anyone who has put their skinny pants into storage may want to dig them out again.
While culottes and shorts may have replaced the go-to skinny thanks to rising temps, Kate Middleton is proving that the old standby isn't going anywhere. Vogue reports that the duchess re-wore a pair of Zara moto-inspired pants during a recent outing.
Middleton's love of the fast-fashion stalwart is no secret. In the past, she's worn necklaces and dresses from the label. The pants in question? The Duchess of Cambridge wore them during a trip to India with Prince William — and they only cost $50. Vogue notes that they're still available for purchase, but knowing just how quick the Kate Middleton effect strikes, Zara's sure to get wiped out in no time at all.
Lately, Middleton has been wearing more casual outfits for her appearances. Recently, she promoted the London Marathon's partnership with Heads Up in a nautically inflected top and Superga sneakers — another budget buy for anyone looking to channel the royal look. For her most recent outing, Kate paired the Zara pants with a Troy London jacket for real English countryside vibes, which is a bit of a twist on her usual uniform of knits and skinny jeans.
But don't think that Kate's skipped out on her high-impact outfits, either. During a tour de force return to the red carpet, Middleton pulled out all of her favorites. Long silhouettes in lace, bold color and emoji-inspired dressing, and pieces from her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen.
So while Middleton fans may not be able to recreate her red carpet looks, for the time being, snagging a pair of Kate-approved pants is certainly attainable for almost anyone. If they manage to click fast enough, that is.
