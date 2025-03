In terms of fashion trends presented, a throughline line of tailoring ran throughout the collections (something seen in the other Big Four cities as well), with power suits, cinched-waist blazers, and office siren-worthy separates making up plenty of looks. On the other end of the style spectrum, a sense of playfulness and granny chic aesthetic permeated the market, with Victorian-esque blouses, brassieres, and retro nighties getting the spotlight. Picking up where the spring 2025 streak left, 2010s trends like bubble skirts , peplum, and skirts-over-pants showed no signs of slowing down either. Ahead, those and other trends to note from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025.