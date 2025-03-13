Picking up the baton from last season, bubble skirts continued their agenda to bring 2010s back, as seen on the runways of names like Balmain and Valentino. But they might have to move over because a more elegant silhouette, drop-waist, threw its hat in the ring for fall style domination. On the casual end, Kiko Kostadinov showed drop-waist polo minis. On the eveningwear side, Junya Watanabe and Saint Laurent showed gowns while Magda Butrym offered a party mini.