Paris Fashion Week Was Full Of Trends — Here Are Our Favorites From The Season

Irina Grechko
Last Updated March 13, 2025, 1:40 AM
Photos (L to R): Courtesy of Vaquera, Dior, and Chloé.
A month and a half after fashion insiders set their well-dressed feet in New York for Fashion Week, the fall 2025 showcases wrapped up in Paris (after making layovers in London and Milan that is). This season, Paris Fashion Week was marked by a dizzying round of fashion musical chairs. Haider Ackermann and Sarah Burton made their designer debuts at Tom Ford and Givenchy, respectively. Meanwhile, Chanel presented its last studio-designed collection following Virginie Viard’s departure and ahead of Matthieu Blazy taking over as the new creative director of the heritage brand.
In terms of fashion trends presented, a throughline line of tailoring ran throughout the collections (something seen in the other Big Four cities as well), with power suits, cinched-waist blazers, and office siren-worthy separates making up plenty of looks. On the other end of the style spectrum, a sense of playfulness and granny chic aesthetic permeated the market, with Victorian-esque blouses, brassieres, and retro nighties getting the spotlight. Picking up where the spring 2025 streak left, 2010s trends like bubble skirts, peplum, and skirts-over-pants showed no signs of slowing down either. Ahead, those and other trends to note from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Statement Belts

If you don’t believe the 2010s are back, take a look at the resurgence of the statement belt. From corset-like pieces at Dries Van Noten, a collection that marked Julian Klausner’s debut, to dramatically oversized styles at Chloé, Off-White, and Zimmermann and multiple-belt looks at Issey Miyake, Schiaparelli, and Christopher Esber, get ready to buckle up come six months. 
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Polka Dots

The cutesy retro-esque print will be in once again for fall. Our favorite — and more modern — iterations of the ladylike look came in the form of slouchy boots at Isabel Marant, mismatched polka prints at Rokh, and seeing-double-like patterns at Vivienne Westwood.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Drop Waist

Picking up the baton from last season, bubble skirts continued their agenda to bring 2010s back, as seen on the runways of names like Balmain and Valentino. But they might have to move over because a more elegant silhouette, drop-waist, threw its hat in the ring for fall style domination. On the casual end, Kiko Kostadinov showed drop-waist polo minis. On the eveningwear side, Junya Watanabe and Saint Laurent showed gowns while Magda Butrym offered a party mini.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Rosettes

It’s blooming florals for fall. At Casablanca, 3-D flowers added a feminine touch to the otherwise sporty collection in the form of a neon pencil skirt and a burgundy suit, made a re-appearance on the second iteration of the North Face collaboration at Cecilie Bahnsen, and added a touch of intrigue to knitwear at Ganni. Whether you opt for cut-outs or appliques, all-over florals or a single bud, there’s a look for even the most saccharine-averse.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: The Color Yellow

Yellow is back. But not just the butter yellow hue that dominated a year ago — we’re seeing the entire spectrum of the shades of the sun from neon lemon to Easter Egg pastel. Both Burton’s and Ackermann’s debuts were marked by yellow dresses. This shade even popped up in athleisure styles, most notably at Undercover, which showed a yellow sweat suit as part of its most recent collaboration with Champion.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Snake Print

Photo: Courtesy of Duran Lantink.
Move over leopard print, it’s the year of the snake. Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, and Duran Lantik all paid homage to the reptile at Paris Fashion Week with snake-print dresses and matching sets. If you’re not ready to join House Slytherin, zebra was a print runner-up.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Victorian Blouses

From Dior, which was inspired by Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando to Chloé, which took cues from the ‘70s and ‘90s, this season saw a slew of ladylike blouses. Among our faves were those featuring oversized collars and bows and ones with intricate cuffs and buttons. Steal one from your mother or grandmother (or pick one up from the thrift shop) for the most authentic look.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Faded Fabric

Speaking of thrift shops, faded-looking fabrics were present as part of lineups at several collections this season. From stained and faded (and impossibly cool) leather jackets at Miu Miu and Dior to outerwear that looked bleached at Vaquera and Louis Vuitton, cold-weather staples with a character made a case for buying used this fall.
Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Metal Material

If you're looking to add a layer of protection, Paris designers have an armor in mind. From the tinsel-like silver matching skirt set at Lacoste to a futuristic gown at Coperni that looked to tech for inspiration, and a metallic-looking tunic at Christopher Esber, clothing that looked made out of strands of steel might just bring back the medieval times, fashion-wise.
