These Were The Most Standout Trends From London Fashion Week

Following New York, on the second stop of the Fashion Month tour, designers took to the venues of London to showcase their fall/winter 2025 offerings. Bookended by Harris Reed and Burberry (which both took place at Tate Britain), London Fashion Week saw a whole spectrum of aesthetics, ranging from ladylike — at brands like Emilia Wickstead, who was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic The Birds, and Richard Quinn, where models modeled exquisite gowns as snow cascaded down them — to punk-cool — at Dilara Findikoglu and Sinead Gorey, who took over a club venue and an underground parking lot, respectively, to present their cooler-than-cool collections.
While London’s most established designers like Simone Rocha always deliver a standout show (this season saw Alexa Chung, Bel Powley, Fiona Shaw, and Andrea Riseborough walking the runway!), the city’s NewGen (emerging fashion talent) designers were not be missed, either. Following this year’s LVMH Prize nominations, Sinead O’Dwyer once again enlisted the most inclusive lineup of models seen all season while Tolu Coker brought attendees inside the brand’s atelier using an immersive studio presentation format in lieu of a runway show.
With over 50 runway shows and presentations on the official British Fashion Council schedule, there were plenty of looks to note. We parsed through them all to present the standouts. Ahead, the trends that will be everywhere come fall, according to London Fashion Week.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Nostalgic Pants
Retro-leaning pant silhouettes were all over the fall/winter 2025 runways — re-imagined in more elegant ways than those from our youth. S.S.Daley (one of the season’s highlight collections!) doubled down on the popularity of the capri pants, with minimal over-the-knee pairs (seen on both women and men) worn with outerwear. (Conner Ives and Keburia showed more cutesy frilly and ruffle-adorned styles.) The brand also made a case for Bermuda shorts that look fit for the workplace, a style that was also seen at Mithridate where they were matched with collared shirts and shirts. The trifecta was established when the most elegant version of stirrups appeared at Toga where they were shown worn over sheer tights and bow-adorned flats.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Corpcore
Call it the Severance effect, but officewear silhouettes marked this season, with several designers showing tailored suits, tuxedo-inspired detailing, and accessories like ties. While there were plenty of literal workwear designs, we loved the more rebellious takes on dress codes. Shown at the TB Tower, “a space synonymous with communication and hyper-connectivity,” SRVC’s collection looked at “how we navigate a world that constantly demands too much,” the show notes read: “Menswear tropes are once again dismantled and reconstructed into something entirely new.” This translated to office sirens walking in knits with cut-outs, slashed shirting, and slacks that had boxers peeking over the waistline, proving that business will not be as usual come autumn — and that’s a good thing.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Pastels
While the runways saw plenty of crimson reds, moody grays, and chocolate browns, the appearance of Easter-approved pastels like pink, blues, greens, and yellows added a touch of unexpected lightness to the usual gamut of fall-appropriate shades. Inspired by The Birds actor Tippi Hedren, Emilia Wickstead showed a matching set, complete with a pillbox hat, in a shade of green that referenced Hedren’s character in the film. Meanwhile, Richard Quinn sent out yellow frocks that looked made for Bridgerton in an indoor London winter wonderland set that the hit Netflix show should consider borrowing for their next season, and Erdem commissioned artist Kaye Donachie to adorn its feminine dresses with aura-like portraits of women.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Statement Skirts
The reign of the bubble skirt will continue, if we are to believe the London designers. The frilly silhouette, last popular in the 2010s before its recent resurgence, got a dramatic couture update at the hands of Harris Reed with a larger-than-life asymmetrical ballgown skirt. S.S.Daley also presented a more-is-more approach, with equally voluminous midi versions of the silhouette that wouldn’t look out of place on a red carpet. On the other end of the hemline spectrum, Toga and Keburia showed architectural minis, and Sinead O’Dwyer and Chopova Lowena (who didn’t host a runway show this season but presented a lookbook instead) offered more wearable versions of the look.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Brooches
Following in the footsteps of the runways of New York, London’s accessory of the moment was a brooch. The retro ornament, which ranged from florals and bows to more surrealist motifs, added a touch of whimsy to plenty of outerwear and monochrome looks. For those who don’t love the idea of an additional accessory, many designers showed shirting with embellished and graphic designs, numerals, and insignias on the chest for a slightly younger take on the grandmother-chic look.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Buckles Galore
Buckles were a major theme at London Fashion Week. They appeared in the form of traditional belts wrapped around the waist or embellishing leather jackets — but also adorned handbags and made up one covetable harness at Simone Rocha. Buckle detailing also added edge to pant legs at SRVC and held together a strapless dress that conjured the costumes of Clueless at Sinead Gorey.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Double Bottoms
If you don’t believe that the 2010s are back, look no further than the last few seasons that saw the resurgence of the pants-over-skirts look. While this hybrid remained popular this season, you would think you were seeing double at Jawara Alleyne and Charlie Constantinou, who showed shirts and pants layered over… more pants, and Bora Aksu and Toga, who sent out models wearing two tiers of skirts.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Undergarments
Undergarments got a chance at the spotlight at the fall/winter showcases. While the boxer shorts trend and bras-as-tops look were plenty prevalent (as in seasons past), the more unexpected look came via hosiery. Sinead O’Dwyer’s perforated stockings (held together by a visible garter belt) complemented the short looks shown on the runway, DiPetsa’s intricate lace-detailed stockings sweetly contrasted the sexiness of the collection, and patterned tights were as statement-making as the bra-and-coat look that they were paired with at Sinead Gorey, whose collection was inspired by “a way of dressing that only surfaces during the wee hours — a time when the club has closed, the sun is rising and the first train back awaits.”
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 Trend: Lacing
Delicate strands of fabric and ties added beautiful detailing to the runways of London. Bow-adorned arm wraps provided an ultra-feminine alternative to the popular opera gloves look at Pauline Dujancourt, silky red ribbon beautifully contrasted a midi black dress at Simone Rocha that will be on my must-buy list in the fall, and front lacing shoes — created in collaboration with Grounds and nodding to traditional Irish dancing — completed the looks at Sinead O’ Dwyer. Meanwhile, lacing in the form of corsetry added a sweet touch to shirting at Tolu Coker and a tough edge to the tied-up looks at Dilara Findikoglu.
