These Were The Most Standout Trends From London Fashion Week

Call it the Severance effect, but officewear silhouettes marked this season, with several designers showing tailored suits, tuxedo-inspired detailing, and accessories like ties. While there were plenty of literal workwear designs, we loved the more rebellious takes on dress codes. Shown at the TB Tower, “a space synonymous with communication and hyper-connectivity,” SRVC’s collection looked at “how we navigate a world that constantly demands too much,” the show notes read: “Menswear tropes are once again dismantled and reconstructed into something entirely new.” This translated to office sirens walking in knits with cut-outs, slashed shirting, and slacks that had boxers peeking over the waistline, proving that business will not be as usual come autumn — and that’s a good thing.