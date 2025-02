These Were The Most Standout Trends From London Fashion Week

Retro-leaning pant silhouettes were all over the fall/winter 2025 runways — re-imagined in more elegant ways than those from our youth. S.S.Daley (one of the season’s highlight collections!) doubled down on the popularity of the capri pants , with minimal over-the-knee pairs (seen on both women and men) worn with outerwear. (Conner Ives and Keburia showed more cutesy frilly and ruffle-adorned styles.) The brand also made a case for Bermuda shorts that look fit for the workplace, a style that was also seen at Mithridate where they were matched with collared shirts and shirts. The trifecta was established when the most elegant version of stirrups appeared at Toga where they were shown worn over sheer tights and bow-adorned flats.