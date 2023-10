If we are to believe this season’s biggest designers and ready-to-wear brands, brown may just be the new black. The color has been seen all over this year’s runways, making early appearances in Fall/Winter 2023 collections , then dominating the more recent Spring/Summer 2024 shows . Take Stella McCartney’s horse girl- approved F/W ‘23 collection for example, which was influenced by the designer’s love for horse riding, and is filled with dark brown prints, bags, and thigh-high riding boots. In the same season, Mithridate debuted Amelia Earhart-inspired utility looks in dark brown that can be easily dressed up or down (the matching aviator goggles are optional).