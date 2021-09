21 Wedding-Guest Outfits That Will Stun This Fall

While "wedding season" is generally thought of as the summer, the most popular months to say "I do" are actually in the fall . Maybe it's the foliage, maybe it's the much-anticipated relief from the heat, but fall weddings, much like fall itself , are definitely a thing. While the multi-hued leaves make for stunning wedding pics for the newly-weds, fall weddings can often stump guests. Looking for an outfit that is dressy while still feeling seasonally appropriate is deceptively difficult.