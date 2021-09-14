21 Wedding-Guest Outfits That Will Stun This Fall

While "wedding season" is generally thought of as the summer, the most popular months to say "I do" are actually in the fall. Maybe it's the foliage, maybe it's the much-anticipated relief from the heat, but fall weddings, much like fall itself, are definitely a thing. While the multi-hued leaves make for stunning wedding pics for the newly-weds, fall weddings can often stump guests. Looking for an outfit that is dressy while still feeling seasonally appropriate is deceptively difficult.
Fear not, because ahead are 21 fabulous wedding-guest outfit ideas that are both festive and suitable dipping temperatures. And, if you're like me and haven't attended a wedding in a hot minute, get excited. There are lots of fresh 'fits out there with re-wear potential. A new dress or jumpsuit (and some dancing shoes) are the perfect antidote matching sweatsuit ennui.
