Here’s What To Wear To An Autumn Wedding

Don’t let the autumn chill put you off shorter silhouettes: extra warmth can come courtesy of a blazer or cardigan and knee-high boots (which are so much better for all-night dancing anyway). If knee-highs skew slightly too classic for you, colourful cowboy boots have been making a resurgence for a while now, and are a fun foil to ethereal floral mini dresses — it’s the perfect look for rustic countryside celebrations as well as that party you have in your diary