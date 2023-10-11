Here’s What To Wear To An Autumn Wedding

Wedding season is generally thought of as summer, but the most popular month to say “I do” is actually in the autumn (it’s October, for anyone taking notes). Maybe it’s the vibrant colours of the changing foliage or the much-anticipated relief from the heat, but autumn weddings, much like autumn itself, are definitely a thing. While the season’s multi-hued leaves make for stunning wedding pics for newlyweds, finding wedding guest outfits that are both dressy and seasonally appropriate can often stump attendees. The increasingly erratic trans-seasonal weather — from rainstorms to heat waves — isn’t particularly helpful either.
Fear not, because ahead are 39 bonafide wedding guest ensembles that are festive in colour and design, and suitable for the up-and-down temperatures. There are options for every ceremony type, from a cocktail wedding to a black tie affair — and even better, we’ve considered the re-wear potential. Read on to uncover a plethora of new autumn dresses that are the perfect wedding guest look.
Autumn wedding guest mini dresses
Don’t let the autumn chill put you off shorter silhouettes: extra warmth can come courtesy of a blazer or cardigan and knee-high boots (which are so much better for all-night dancing anyway). If knee-highs skew slightly too classic for you, colourful cowboy boots have been making a resurgence for a while now, and are a fun foil to ethereal floral mini dresses — it’s the perfect look for rustic countryside celebrations as well as that party you have in your diary.
Church ceremonies might call for a more demure dress code: in these moments, mini dresses with covered shoulders, high necklines and long sleeves are your best friend. And for city-based weddings, where you might need something that can translate easily from a town hall to a five-star restaurant, bustling bar or club to an after-party, look for sleek blazer dresses and asymmetric cuts in bold brights or classic black.
And if you’re only invited for the reception festivities? You want a party-ready dress that you can rewear throughout the holiday season, so look for shimmering metallics, embellished details, luxe materials like jacquard and velvet, and bold prints.
Mini dresses for church weddings
Mini dresses for country weddings
Mini dresses for city weddings
Mini dresses for evening reception parties
Autumn wedding guest midi dresses
When in doubt, a midi dress is a wedding guest failsafe: you can easily dress them up or down by accessorising, and they tend to suit most dress codes, apart from black tie. We’ve found everything from delicate floral designs for days in the countryside to striking gemstone options that are made for dinner receptions.
Midi dresses for church weddings
Midi dresses for country weddings
Midi dresses for city weddings
Midi dresses for evening reception parties
Autumn wedding guest maxi dresses
If the thought of autumn temperatures really makes you panic, a floor-skimming dress might be your best option. Not only does a maxi float and drape elegantly (and effortlessly — literally all you have to do is stand and move), it will also conceal that pair of leggings or tights you’ve smuggled in in your jewelled clutch to put on when the chill sets in.
It’s worth remembering that maxi dresses can range from smart casual to super sophisticated, and that dress codes still apply, so bear that in mind when choosing a full-length style (we’ve made sure to include a range here).
Maxi dresses for church weddings
