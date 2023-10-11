ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Here’s What To Wear To An Autumn Wedding

Jinnie Lee, Esther Newman
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 16:29
Photo: Courtesy of Free People
Wedding season is generally thought of as summer, but the most popular month to say “I do” is actually in the autumn (it’s October, for anyone taking notes). Maybe it’s the vibrant colours of the changing foliage or the much-anticipated relief from the heat, but autumn weddings, much like autumn itself, are definitely a thing. While the season’s multi-hued leaves make for stunning wedding pics for newlyweds, finding wedding guest outfits that are both dressy and seasonally appropriate can often stump attendees. The increasingly erratic trans-seasonal weather — from rainstorms to heat waves — isn’t particularly helpful either.
Fear not, because ahead are 39 bonafide wedding guest ensembles that are festive in colour and design, and suitable for the up-and-down temperatures. There are options for every ceremony type, from a cocktail wedding to a black tie affair — and even better, we’ve considered the re-wear potential. Read on to uncover a plethora of new autumn dresses that are the perfect wedding guest look.
Autumn wedding guest mini dresses

Free People
Sweet Serenade Mini Dress
£228.00
Free People
Don’t let the autumn chill put you off shorter silhouettes: extra warmth can come courtesy of a blazer or cardigan and knee-high boots (which are so much better for all-night dancing anyway). If knee-highs skew slightly too classic for you, colourful cowboy boots have been making a resurgence for a while now, and are a fun foil to ethereal floral mini dresses — it’s the perfect look for rustic countryside celebrations as well as that party you have in your diary.
Church ceremonies might call for a more demure dress code: in these moments, mini dresses with covered shoulders, high necklines and long sleeves are your best friend. And for city-based weddings, where you might need something that can translate easily from a town hall to a five-star restaurant, bustling bar or club to an after-party, look for sleek blazer dresses and asymmetric cuts in bold brights or classic black.
And if you’re only invited for the reception festivities? You want a party-ready dress that you can rewear throughout the holiday season, so look for shimmering metallics, embellished details, luxe materials like jacquard and velvet, and bold prints.

Mini dresses for church weddings

RIXO
Dion Ruffled Mini Dress
£265.00
Rixo
ASOS Edition Curve
Waisted Blouson Sleeve Floral Embellished ...
£94.00£170.00
ASOS
Warehouse
Abstract Print Flared Sleeve Chiffon Mini ...
£27.30£39.00
Warehouse

Mini dresses for country weddings

Selkie
The Nightcap Beach Day Dress
£252.00
Selkie
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Exclusive Satin Wrap Mini Dress With Tie W...
£60.00
ASOS
Free People
Sweet Serenade Mini Dress
£228.00
Free People

Mini dresses for city weddings

Topshop
Open Back Tie Detail Blazer Dress In Blue
£85.00
ASOS
ASOS LUXE Curve
One Shoulder Cotton Dress With Corset Deta...
£65.00
ASOS
Warehouse
Satin Twill Cut Out Back Blazer Dress
£83.30£119.00
Warehouse

Mini dresses for evening reception parties

Warehouse
Jacquard Animal Print Mini Dress
£38.50£55.00
Warehouse
Lovedrobe Luxe Plus
Metallic Plisse Mini Dress With Drape Deta...
£65.00
ASOS
Topshop
Embellished Cut Out Side Asymmetric Mini D...
£220.00
ASOS

Autumn wedding guest midi dresses

RIXO
Eleanor Tie-neck Halter Dress
£315.00
Rixo
When in doubt, a midi dress is a wedding guest failsafe: you can easily dress them up or down by accessorising, and they tend to suit most dress codes, apart from black tie. We’ve found everything from delicate floral designs for days in the countryside to striking gemstone options that are made for dinner receptions.

Midi dresses for church weddings

In The Style
Pink Jacquard Shirred Bust Puff Sleeve Mid...
£31.50£45.00
In The Style
Ted Baker
Belted Midi Dress With Exaggerated Sleeve
£135.00£195.00
Ted Baker
ASOS Edition Curve
Wrap Midi Dress In Floral Sequin In Purple
£117.00£195.00
ASOS

Midi dresses for country weddings

Free People
Joaquin Dress
£188.00
Free People
& Other Stories
Boned Broderie Anglaise Maxi Dress
£175.00
& Other Sotires
Reformation
Twilight Dress Es
£298.00
Reformation

Midi dresses for city weddings

Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress Es
£148.00
Reformation
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress
£95.00
& Other Sotires
Club L London
Lady Loren Red Ruched Cross-strap Split Mi...
£60.00
Club L London

Midi dresses for evening reception parties

Simply Be
Twisted Wunder Sunset Petra Maxi Dress
£64.00
Simply Be
Club L London
Havana Heat Burgundy Cowl Ruffle Chiffon M...
£70.00
Club L London
RIXO
Eleanor Tie-neck Halter Dress
£315.00
Rixo

Autumn wedding guest maxi dresses

Phase Eight
Donna Maxi Dress
£149.00
Phase Eight
If the thought of autumn temperatures really makes you panic, a floor-skimming dress might be your best option. Not only does a maxi float and drape elegantly (and effortlessly — literally all you have to do is stand and move), it will also conceal that pair of leggings or tights you’ve smuggled in in your jewelled clutch to put on when the chill sets in.
It’s worth remembering that maxi dresses can range from smart casual to super sophisticated, and that dress codes still apply, so bear that in mind when choosing a full-length style (we’ve made sure to include a range here).

Maxi dresses for church weddings

Lovedrobe Luxe
Animal Print Maxi Dress
£85.00
Simply Be
Phase Eight
Trisha Embroidered Maxi Dress
£299.00
Phase Eight
Phase Eight
Selene Printed Maxi Dress
£249.00
Phase Eight

Maxi dresses for country weddings

Phase Eight
Gretel Floral Pleated Maxi Dress
£259.00
Phase Eight
Kachel
Sheer Ruffle Cold-shoulder Maxi Dress
£148.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Tie Front Plunge Maxi Dress With Floral Pr...
£65.00
ASOS

Maxi dresses for city weddings

Phase Eight
Donna Maxi Dress
£149.00
Phase Eight
Reformation
Ballari Dress Es
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Jeany Silk Dress
£348.00
Reformation

Gowns for black-tie weddings

Phase Eight
Marcia Sequin Tulle Dress
£295.00
Phase Eight
Reformation
Annabelle Silk Dress Es
£448.00
Reformation
Club L London
Captivating Black Strappy Asymmetric Cut-o...
£65.00
Club L London

Maxi dresses for wedding reception parties 

River Island
Navy Sequin Maxi Dress
£95.00
River Island
Phase Eight
Amily Pink Sequin Maxi Dress
£219.00
Phase Eight
Godiva Plus
Long Sleeve Sequin Evening Maxi Dress - Em...
£120.00
Godiva

