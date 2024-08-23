After a couple of days of thinking about the hotel cost of next year’s wedding, I got lucky. A close friend of mine won’t be attending with her partner this time, so we’ve decided to share a room together. Both of us are grateful for the money we’ll save this way (and for the girly getting-ready-together that’ll happen). But it struck me how much my ability to go has hinged on someone else being willing to split a room with me. After hearing friends older than me complain for years about the cost of weddings and all the events leading up to them, I was like, “I finally get it. This is extortionate.”