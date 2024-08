But I don’t know if I can afford it . My other friends attending the wedding are almost all in serious relationships, so are attending with their partners. I looked up the cost of the hotel room for the two nights, and the price quoted was “pp” (per person), which always means this isn’t the full cost, and the assumption is made that at least two will be in the room. As a single person , I sighed. The cost is out of my reach to foot alone — we’re talking over £300, not including the cost of a six-hour train journey and taxi to the location. The marrying couple has arranged for single guests to pay the same as couples for one of the nights at the hotel, which is extremely considerate (and to my ears, unheard of). But, the far location from my home means staying two nights is necessary, and it's the second night's stay without that deal that bumps up the price significantly. So, I went to Airbnb and other hotels. Though a tad cheaper, they’re still costly without being able to split it with someone. It would also mean not actually being in the venue with everyone else. Plus extra taxi costs. Upon seeing the numbers, I started to wonder if I could financially justify going.