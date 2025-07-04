Money Diary: A Product Developer On £33,000

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

Yes, I received £1,000 from my paternal grandmother at 16, I used £600 of this for driving lessons and the rest in Topshop. I received another £1,000 in 2021 when my maternal grandfather passed away, this is what is in my premium bonds account. In 2020, my parents gifted me a Macbook as my old university laptop died and they did this as they provide a lot of free childcare to my sister, and wanted to “even” things out between us. They also gifted my sister and me £500 each in 2023, which I used to pay for a holiday. I have dabbled in OnlyFans and have a few subscribers who like to send me $20-30 dollars in tips every so often, even though I do not have time to post or interact any more (bless them).