Money Diary: A Product Developer On £33,000
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 34-year-old Product Developer working in fashion and living in London. I’ve lived here for 14 years, moving from the Home Counties for university. I’m single and live with three flatmates. I’ve lived in this flat for seven years, so I am lucky that our rent has not increased much from 2017 prices. I love going out for food and getting little treats. I switch between feeling like I need to get a savings plan together and think towards the future and my retirement, to feeling like the world is on fire and I might as well spend my money while I’m alive and young enough to enjoy it and before an avocado costs £18. I also have recently adopted a cat, T."
Occupation: Product Developer
Industry: Fashion
Age: 34
Location: London
Salary: £33,000 plus a Christmas bonus (£2,750).
Paycheque Amount: £2,124.4. This is what is left after tax, national insurance, student loan and pension.
Number of housemates: Three plus T., the cat.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £590 rent — I have lived here for eight years and I'm lucky that the landlord has only increased the rent over the last couple of years when we have changed over some tenants.
Loan payments: £60 student loan repayment. I don’t know how much I have left to pay off but I know it’s a ridiculous amount (but it’s none of my business!).
Savings?: £1,300 Premium Bonds, £71 in a Natwest Flexible Saver account (that will probably be transferred out at the end of the month when I need groceries) and £12.50 in a hen do sinking fund.
Pension? I do, there is roughly £9k in it and I pay £89.80 a month. I don’t really understand what percentage this is and what percentage is contributed to by my employer.
Utilities: £132 for my share of electricity, gas, TV Licence, water, internet, Council Tax, a house kitty and an oat milk subscription.
All other monthly payments £16.33 union membership, £32.99 Puregym membership, £38.49 Tesco Mobile, £10 donation to Trussell Trust, £30.48 pet insurance. Subscriptions: £4.99 Hayu subscription, £5.99 Netflix subscription, £6.67 for my share of a Spotify family plan.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to university and took out a full student loan. This covered rent and basics. I did a placement year, where one internship paid me £5 a day on a card that I could only use in the canteen, and the second internship paid for my travelcard, so I worked a weekend retail job for any extras I needed. Doing a fashion course, I spent a lot of money in my final year on buying fabrics.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I remember my parents balancing the finances and checking their statements and receipts at the end of the month, but I don’t really remember much financial education. Growing up, I was aware that we didn’t have as much money as my school friends, as we didn’t go on holiday abroad and would buy secondhand cars instead of new ones etc. However, I do remember the odd trip to Tammy Girl and my mum was a stay-at-home mum.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
I moved out at 19 for university, then back again at 24 for just under a year after I’d graduated while I was looking for a full-time permanent job.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At 25 when I moved out of my parents’ house for good. No one else covers any aspect of my finances.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got a daily paper round at age 13. My parents encouraged me to so I would have more spending money. It was £15 cash in hand each week and the only day off was Christmas Day. When I was old enough, I started working behind the till at the newsagents and then I got a retail job and worked weekends all throughout uni and after graduation until finding a full-time role.
Do you worry about money now?
I do. As you can see, I have very little in terms of savings and a lifestyle that I probably can’t maintain. My family would be able to help me out if needed and I could move back home if times were desperate.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, I received £1,000 from my paternal grandmother at 16, I used £600 of this for driving lessons and the rest in Topshop. I received another £1,000 in 2021 when my maternal grandfather passed away, this is what is in my premium bonds account. In 2020, my parents gifted me a Macbook as my old university laptop died and they did this as they provide a lot of free childcare to my sister, and wanted to “even” things out between us. They also gifted my sister and me £500 each in 2023, which I used to pay for a holiday. I have dabbled in OnlyFans and have a few subscribers who like to send me $20-30 dollars in tips every so often, even though I do not have time to post or interact any more (bless them).
Day One
6:30 a.m. — Although it’s the weekend, T. the cat wakes me up by yelling at me for his breakfast. If I don’t feed him when he yells, he starts scratching at my rug/carpet/laundry basket, so I reluctantly roll out of bed and feed him half a tin of wet food, then head back to bed.
8:30 a.m. — I’m up for good now. I have two slices of toast with peanut butter and make an oat latte for breakfast. I would usually head straight to the gym on a weekend morning, but I’m meeting two friends for brunch and a big walk today so I don’t want to tire myself out. Play with T. for a while and chat with my flatmates as they make coffees and breakfast.
10 a.m. — I have an everything shower (first leg shave of the year!) and follow with my daily skincare routine — Clinique Active Glow serum, Clinique 100hr Moisture Surge (both gifted to me from a friend who works there), Beauty of Joseon Rice + Probiotic SPF 50. I then do my daily makeup — Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, Nars Orgasm blusher, Illamasqua eyebrow cake in Peek (this palette has been going strong for 10 years and now I’ve nearly finished it, it's discontinued), Glossier Cloud Paint in Dusk, NYX liquid eyeliner and Maybelline Burgundy Mascara. I roughly blow dry my hair with my hairdryer then neaten it up with my Dyson Air Wrap (I got this as a refurbished model on eBay with my Christmas bonus). It’s a gorgeous day so I brave wearing a skirt, T-shirt, and light jacket.
11:30 a.m. — I walk to meet my friends at a neighbourhood brunch spot that’s convenient for us all. I have a Turkish breakfast (sucuk, hummus, hash browns, toast, salad, olives, fried egg) and an iced oat latte. We split the bill, £20 for my share.
2:30 p.m. — We walk from the restaurant through North London to the canal at Camden and follow the canal to King’s Cross. I get some plant supports (once I get them home, they are not big enough…), a cute bowl for T., and a bud vase in Sostrene Grene, £10.82. The weather is so gorgeous, we nip into Waitrose for some cans of rosé to drink on the steps by the canal. As it’s four cans for the price of three, I transfer my half to my friend £5.48.
4:30 p.m. — With the rosé consumed, I’m feeling tipsy (drinking on SSRIs in the sunshine, am I right?) and we head to find the public loos because I have the tiniest bladder. On the way we pass my favourite photobooth in London, so pile in and get some hilariously bad pictures, £3.50.
5:30 p.m. — On the Tube, we say our goodbyes and go our separate ways,£4.65.
6:30 p.m. — I stop at the new Vietnamese restaurant that’s opened up by my flat to get some summer rolls to have with my leftovers at home, £6.94. They’re delicious and money well spent to support a new local business imo…
10 p.m. — I’m exhausted from a busy day, so double cleanse with a hot flannel, moisturise, take my SSRI, and apply some moisturiser to my feet.
Total: £51.39
Day Two
7 a.m. — Yaaaaay, a lie in! T. wakes me up with snuggles that then turn into yells. He gets breakfast and I go back to bed again.
9 a.m. — I head to the gym, it’s lower body day. I do 10 minutes on the stepper followed by various weights and log this on my app, Hevy. I hit some personal bests for weights and reps today! Yay!
10 a.m. — I’m back home and make my usual weekend breakfast: toasted sourdough with half a smashed avocado, two soft boiled eggs, toasted seeds, crumbled feta cheese and lots of salt and chilli flakes.
12 p.m. — It’s another lovely day so I walk to the nearest non-bougie high street to return an unnecessary leopard bikini purchase to H&M. I go to B&M for some household purchases (taken from household kitty) and TK Maxx for beauty blenders and some Tupperware, £19.97. I also go to Primark for a plastic storage crate, £2.50.
2 p.m. — With my legs feeling tired from the exercise, I treat myself to the bus back to my flat, £1.75.
3 p.m. — After dropping off my bags at the flat, I head to Sainsbury’s to get ingredients for my meal prep this week. I get frozen blueberries, chia seeds, 0% fat Greek yoghurt, butternut squash, milk, and a meal deal, £14. On the way back from Sainsbury's I am lured into the bougie French bakery by my flat and get a cinnamon bun, £2.50.
5 p.m. — With my breakfast meal prep made (Em the Nutritionist’s Blueberry Crumble Breakfast Oat Bars) I move on to making dinner and what will be part of this week's lunch and dinner meal prep, Em the Nutritionist’s Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese (can you see a theme here?). I have this for dinner with a leafy green salad, and then begin the mammoth task of washing up.
6 p.m. — While I’ve been prepping, T. has been napping in his cat tree and I’ve had The Boys on the TV in the background.
8:30 p.m. — Bedtime routine completed and I’m scrolling on my phone and sending unhinged TikToks to my friends. SSRI taken, magnesium body butter applied, and lights out at around 9:30 p.m.
Total: £40.72
Day Three
6:10 a.m. — Wow, the Monday morning alarm is the worst. T. takes this as his signal to come in and yell at me. Ten minutes later, he’s got his breakfast and I’m starting my morning routine.
7:30 a.m. — I grab my breakfast and leftover halloumi curry which I will have for my lunch today. I drop off a Vinted parcel at the corner shop and walk 20 minutes to the Tube. I try to do this every day to get my exercise and steps in. On the Tube, I complete a few sudokus in my grandma-esque sudoku book, £3.80.
8:30 a.m. — On the way to the office, I get a coffee in my insulated Frank Green cup from a stall nearby work. I bought my cup last year so I could make coffee at home instead of buying one every time I go to the office, but I just can’t get it hot enough at home to stay nice and warm all morning. I get an oat latte, £3.75.
9:30 a.m. — I work through my emails while I eat my breakfast (it’s delicious). I also collect a parcel of samples from the mail that was delivered on Friday when no one was in the office, and check them by taking measurements and filling in tech packs and workbooks. I organise the samples into different boxes to send out to the correct customers.
12 p.m. — Lunch time! I head to the Post Office to post an eBay parcel. On my way back I detour to Tesco to buy a packet of microwave coconut rice, and some watermelon fingers, £7.55. Once back at the office, I heat the rice and my halloumi curry. This is one of my favourite meals as it reheats well for a packed lunch!
4:45 p.m. — It’s a fairly quiet afternoon and I leave to get the Tube home, £3.80. I complete some more sudokus.
6 p.m. — I walk back from the Tube and stop off at M&S to collect an order of clothing, and get some eggs, £2.80. I make a light dinner of sourdough toast, smashed avocado and eggs fried in feta and Chow Chiu Chilli oil. I try on my M&S purchases: five pairs of jeans and a shirt (various styles and sizes). I decide to keep one pair of jeans (barrel legs are NOT flattering on me) and pack up the rest to return, along with the shirt (I wanted to look chic in double denim, but just look like an extra from Brokeback Mountain.)
7 p.m. — I quickly change into leggings and a T-shirt, and then grab my yoga mat and head to a yoga lesson, £8. Every week I take a vinyasa flow class in a local church hall, it’s run by a friend of a friend and is very cheap for a yoga class in London. It’s a gorgeous space and I have a great practice.
10 p.m. — I get into bed and it’s lights out straight away.
Total: £22.15
Day Four
5:30 a.m. — T. is extra shouty today, so I scoop him up for snuggles in bed but he’s not having it. I reluctantly give him breakfast.
6:10 a.m. — I’m up, in the shower and doing my usual morning routine.
7:30 a.m. — Once again, I walk to the Tube station, £3.80. This morning I really struggle to get anywhere with my sudokus.
8:30 a.m. — I get another coffee, £3.75. When I get to work I dig in to my meal prep breakfast. It’s an easy morning of work, my emails are quiet as a lot of our buyers are on holiday.
12:30 p.m. — I read the latest Money Diary while eating the last of my halloumi curry leftovers. Afterwards, I take a quick walk for some fresh air and sunshine.
5:30 p.m. — Tube home and walk back from the station, £3.80. T. tries to escape as I get back to the flat, and I have to thrown down my things and run to catch him. He’s an indoor cat but very curious and has no fear! Once he’s back inside, I grab the M&S package and drop it off at the shop to return.
6 p.m. — Tonight’s dinner is leftover mac & cheese, with a side salad. I make up extra French dressing and put it in a small container to take to work tomorrow, as I’ll be having the same for lunch. I catch up on Below Deck: Down Under. Does anyone else hope that Wihan will fall overboard soon?!
8:30 p.m. — After an evening playing and chilling with T. it’s the usual bedtime routine of removing makeup, brushing teeth, and scrolling TikTok in bed. Lights out at 9:30 p.m.
Total: £11.35
Day Five
6 a.m. — I’m up and out of bed a little earlier this morning much to T’s delight as I need to leave work promptly to get to a Pilates class on time. The usual morning routine of T’s breakfast, getting ready, getting dressed in my rotation of jeans, top and jumper (our office is SO freezing).
7:20 a.m. — Once again, it’s sudokus on the Tube and I do a much better job that I did yesterday, finishing off my third puzzle as the Tube pulls in to my station, £3.80.
8:20 a.m. — Another day, another oat latte, £3.75. I argue that I don’t have any other daily vices like smoking so really deserve these daily coffees, right?
12:30 p.m. — It’s a relatively quiet morning. I heat up my mac & cheese for lunch.
1:30 p.m. — I am in desperate need of a little treat, so head to Tesco and buy some chocolate, £3.
3 p.m. — I’m out the door as quick as possible and hustle home. I jump on the Tube and complete some more sudokus to pass the time, £3.80.
5:30 p.m. — I quickly stop off at M&S and buy a red velvet cake, £4.50. It’s my colleague’s birthday tomorrow, so we will have a day of treats in the office to celebrate.
5:45 p.m. — I quickly change into leggings and a t-shirt and walk down to the Pilates studio. I have prepaid for a block of lessons, so this lesson works out at £30. It’s expensive but I enjoy it so much. I’ve seen the most progress in my strength and body since I started two months ago. The class is really small, there are five of us in total so the instructor can give us a lot of attention. I always have a laugh with the other ladies and come away feeling like I’ve had a good workout.
7:10 p.m. — On my way back, I stop off at Waitrose to buy a loaf of sourdough, £2.25. I have this toasted, with avocado and two soft boiled eggs for my dinner. Usual evening routine of playing and cuddling with T follows.
9:30 p.m. — Bedtime skincare and SSRI taken, and I fall asleep.
Total: £18.10
Day Six
6:10 a.m. — T. needs his breakfast. Once again, it’s my usual morning routine but I grab the cake out of the fridge and my breakfast meal prep as we’ll probably get lunch from a local spot.
7:30 a.m. — Walk to the Tube, sudoku to pass the time, get my coffee, £3.75. My other colleague has got some pastries from a bougie South London bakery for the first of our colleague’s birthday treats. We share everything bagel croissants (DELICIOUS!) and sticky morning buns that are glazed with a caramel white chocolate.
10:30 a.m. — The pastries didn’t fill the void of my stomach, so I eat half of my blueberry oat crumble and yoghurt.
12:30 p.m. — We go to a small local café for lunch where I get my favourite — a chicken escalope brioche with mayo, gherkin, spinach and tomato. I also get a large bag of tortilla chips. I’m sure the sandwich alone is supposed to be £7.45 and I wave the bag of chips at the girl behind the till, but there seems to be no charge. Maybe I read the price wrong or maybe this is the universe blessing me with free crisps?
2:30 p.m. — My sister B. messages me to let me know her family (my brother in law M., niece M. and nephew K.) will be meeting her for dinner after she finishes work and that I can join them. We message back and forth about where to go, and I book a food court in Central London by her office.
3:30 p.m. — Tea and cake time!
4:45 p.m. — I am the first to arrive at the table. I peruse the menu and hope my sister also wants to get a glass of happy hour wine.
6:30 p.m. — We order a cheese burger each, with gherkins, waffle fries, and chicken tenders to share. I have a glass of rosé, B. has a glass of white, and M. has a beer. The kids happily colour and create some fan mail for T., they met him a couple of weeks ago and are obsessed with him. We have a nice catch up and they tell me about their day watching skateboarders at the South Bank.
6:30 p.m. — We get on the same Tube and I get off with them at their National Rail stop to say a proper goodbye on the platform. I get back on the next Tube, absolutely boiling because I’m wearing a thermal top under my T-shirt due to aforementioned freezing air conditioning.
7:30 p.m. — I walk back from the Tube, glad for the fresh, cool air and to stretch my legs after a big dinner. Luckily, my flatmate has fed T. so he’s not having a late dinner tonight.
9 p.m. — Exhausted, it’s my usual nighttime routine of double cleansing, brushing teeth, TikTok scrolling, SSRI and magnesium body butter. Lights out at 9:30 p.m. I can’t wait for a slight lie-in tomorrow, as it’s a WFH day.
Total: £11.20
Day Seven
7 a.m. — I wake up and see that TFL charge me £10.50 for yesterday’s travel. This morning, T. has his breakfast slightly later and then I faff around, tidying up the kitchen. We have an electrician coming to the flat at 8 a.m. so I don’t really have time to do anything before he gets here. I continue faffing around for most of the morning, keeping an eye on my emails, although Fridays are usually pretty quiet work-wise for me.
10:30 a.m. — The electrician has gone and I have toast, smashed avocado, and soft boiled eggs for breakfast.
12 p.m. — I jump in the shower and get ready, while keeping an eye on work emails.
3:30 p.m. — I nip out to Sainsbury’s to get two bottles of Chicken Wine as my friend (D.) is visiting from Cambridge this evening, £17.50. I also go to M&S, and buy some of their gluten free frozen cookies (my friend is coeliac) and a can of Diet Coke, £5.95.
5:30 p.m. — My friend D. arrives and we go for a walk around my local neighbourhood, stopping to sit in the park and catch up. It’s a beautiful evening and so many people are around drinking and smoking weed in the sunshine. Another friend, R. messages to see what our group of friends is up to, everyone else is busy so I invite her along to hang out with me and D for wine in my flat later.
7 p.m. — D. and I go for dinner at the new Vietnamese restaurant. It’s a good option for someone who’s coeliac. We share veggie summer rolls and I get the prawn bun. We both have a glass of wine and D. gets the tofu bun. We’re concerned about the spring rolls not being gluten free, but the waiter assures us it’s fine. Two minutes later he comes and grabs her plate from the table and says he needs to check again with the kitchen. He comes back again and says it’s fine. It’s slightly hard to enjoy the meal after this, as I’m worried it could trigger D’s sickness, but she isn’t too bothered, £22.10.
9 p.m. — Back at my flat, we’re drinking wine with R. and discussing how cute T is and what a lovely baby he is. YouTube is playing some sad girl anthems in the background.
12 a.m. — I finally stumble to bed after haphazardly removing my makeup, while D. settles down to sleep on the sofa. We’re going to go for brunch tomorrow and another long walk as the weather is going to be glorious again. R. messages to say that she got home safe, so I know I can fall asleep now.
Total: £56.05
The Breakdown
Conclusion
"I was expecting food and drink to be my highest spend, as I did a lot of socialising this week and ate out quite a bit. Eating out for both dinner and lunch on day six is quite unusual for me. It has helped me realise that there are areas I could budget better and also restrain myself more on unnecessary purchases. Making a note of each spend like this made me much more aware. I flip between wanting to be more frugal and to thinking that the Earth is burning and what use are savings in an apocalyptic climate?! I have known for a while that I need to improve my savings, and do worry about things like pension contributions, but it can be overwhelming reading financial advice online."
