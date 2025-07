Is It Even Possible To Recover From Burnout While Still Working?

Laura Kingston, founder of Leap Career Coaching , says prioritising tasks is the most vital first step. It might feel impossible in the moment, so take it slow and allow yourself a breather while figuring this out. “Focus on what must be done that day only. Taking it one day at a time reduces overwhelm. There are different ways to do this, such as utilising the Eisenhower Matrix which helps you group tasks into levels of urgency and importance.” You can RAG (Red, Amber, Green) status your work, deal with the Reds only and park the Ambers and Greens until you have more energy and headspace for them, Kingston explains. “Another great way to gain clarity on what must be done is via Stakeholder Mapping: Who are your key stakeholders? What workload is a priority to keep them happy? Who can you delegate work to? What work can you deprioritise? How can your team and manager support you? What meetings are you attending where you don't really need to be present?”