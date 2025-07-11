Is It Even Possible To Recover From Burnout While Still Working?
Exhaustion day in, day out. Stress, pressure, an ever-growing to-do list. Procrastination caused by the overwhelm of it all. You’re burnt out, and something’s got to give eventually. Burnout is an ongoing part of the work landscape for many employees, it seems. Mental Health UK’s 2025 Burnout Report highlighted that 9 in 10 of us experience high pressure at work. The charity defines burnout as a state of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion, often caused by a prolonged period of stress and pressure. As conversations around mental health and wellbeing have slowly become more normalised, so has admitting to being burnt out. Acknowledging you’re burnt out is one thing, but knowing what to do to “heal” that while still working… well, that’s harder to figure out.
As helpful as it would be to step out of work while still paid to recover, that isn’t an option many of us have on the table. The experts say you can still recover from burnout while still at work, but it’s going to require some conscious planning, and knowing where your limits are. The emotional toll of doing this when running on empty is certainly there, but we’ve gone to experts for practical solutions for dealing with your workload.
Prioritise tasks at work
Laura Kingston, founder of Leap Career Coaching, says prioritising tasks is the most vital first step. It might feel impossible in the moment, so take it slow and allow yourself a breather while figuring this out. “Focus on what must be done that day only. Taking it one day at a time reduces overwhelm. There are different ways to do this, such as utilising the Eisenhower Matrix which helps you group tasks into levels of urgency and importance.” You can RAG (Red, Amber, Green) status your work, deal with the Reds only and park the Ambers and Greens until you have more energy and headspace for them, Kingston explains. “Another great way to gain clarity on what must be done is via Stakeholder Mapping: Who are your key stakeholders? What workload is a priority to keep them happy? Who can you delegate work to? What work can you deprioritise? How can your team and manager support you? What meetings are you attending where you don't really need to be present?”
Once you’re clear on these things, do what needs to be done whilst still taking breaks, Kingston adds. Neglecting them isn’t going to help you recover, and it won’t do anyone else around you a favour by skipping lunch. This strategy might be hard to put into place if you always do the opposite, but you deserve to rest, too.
Set boundaries at work
While blasting through as much work as you can might feel like the right fix, if you’re doing it at the expense of your wellbeing, the burnout isn’t going to lift any time soon. Zara Easton, LinkedIn career expert, advises you to focus on yourself personally to beat the uphill battle of burnout. “The key is to implement consistent, protective practices that prioritise your wellbeing,” Easton says. “Start by setting firm boundaries around your work hours and digital availability — truly disconnecting during your off-time is non-negotiable. Ensure you are taking all your breaks, even short ones, to mentally reset.” Again, this might feel unnatural if you aren’t in the habit of taking breaks, so try to remind yourself that you’ve earned them.
Easton believes investing in your mental and physical health is the “smartest career move” you can make. “While these practices won't resolve deep-seated issues overnight, they are vital for conserving your energy, fostering small wins, and creating the necessary space for recovery within your existing environment,” she says. Kingston adds that getting outside on your lunch break with a walk with your favourite music plugged in isn’t to be underestimated.
Ask for extra support from your manager
We all need an extra helping hand at some point down the road. We’re working for longer than ever before, with retirement ages being pushed back what feels like constantly. It’s only natural that at points in our career journeys more support will be needed.
Kingston says it’s important to chat about expectations with your manager and see if anything can be taken off your plate. It’s good to be honest, but solution focused, she advises. She says it’s worth pondering: Can you reduce your hours? Start work later? Work compressed hours to take off Fridays? Also find out if your company provides therapy, coaching or any other type of employee assistance.
“If burnout is impacting your way of life, you need to seriously consider your options and look after yourself,” Kingston says. “Are you still feeling exhausted after a rest? This is a sign that you may need some time off. Your mental, emotional, and physical health should be your top priority. The earlier you reach out for support and give yourself space to recover, the sooner you'll start to feel better. Speak to your doctor who can offer you advice, there are also free helplines you can call for mental health support.”
It might also be a case of simply not being in the right job, whether it’s the work itself or the company culture. In which case, set “mini goals” while searching for a new role to keep the energy required for this low but consistent. None of this stuff is easy, but you can do it.
