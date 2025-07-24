Struggling With Job Interview Fatigue? You’re Not Alone

Visualising is a technique that can be used in so many contexts, and it’s worth a go when trying to feel more energised about interviews. Kingston recommends visualising the interview going really well. “Imagine the feedback is brilliant, you're your best self, and the answers are effortless. You vibe really well with the panel and are smiling and engaging. Play this movie in your mind on the days leading up to the interview to bring the right energy to the room. Answer questions as if you are in the role to put yourself in the minds of the managers that you are already working there, so they can imagine you being part of the team.”