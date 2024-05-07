Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: spring work outfits — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Getting dressed every day — for work, in particular — can be a chore. Fashion decision fatigue can make it feel like you have nothing to wear, when really your style inspiration has just run dry, especially when we’ve transitioned from one season to the next and your closet hasn’t caught up to the changes in weather. But the solution doesn’t have to be stuffing shopping bags (or virtual carts) full of new clothes (though adding a few thoughtfully selected items might not hurt); instead, you just have to try to style your existing wardrobe in fun and creative ways.
Thankfully, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found on our Instagram feeds, which are full of the hottest spring trends — think: patchwork denim, leopard print, and tenniscore must-haves — and fashion staples, like oversized blazers and crisp button-front shirts. Ahead, find 22 spring-ready outfits that you can wear to the office and beyond.