More from Spring Trends

Spring Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Shopping
12 BBQ Outfit Ideas, From Saucy To Smokin’ Hot
Emily Ruane
May 20, 2019
Beauty
Animal-Print Nail Art Is The Chicest Summer Accessory
Megan Decker
May 16, 2019
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 15, 2019
Shopping
New Arrivals To Shop Now, According To These 8 Fashion Buyers
Every season, a fresh crop of rookies hits the “New Arrivals” section of our go-to shopping destinations, and with so much promising product at play,
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
In Case You Were Wondering, Tie-Dye Is Still Going Strong
After seeing tie-dye on runways across the globe last season, our editors hailed the print as the up and coming trend of the fall season. Thankfully
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
6 Trendy Nail-Art Designs That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
As we inch closer to the dead heat of summer, fun accessories are top of mind. Our sandals are peep-toed with clear PVC straps. We're gravitating toward
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Egg Nails" Are Trending For Summer — & They're Surprisingly...
You never know what unexpected pattern will take off as a hot new nail trend. A few weeks ago, goldfish were all the rage. Before that, celebs like
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
A Glitter Manicure Is The Perfect Summer Accessory
No shade to winter and the glitzy holiday season, but that part of spring when summer is just on the horizon feels like a much more appropriate time to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Summer-Perfect Pedicure Shades To Pick Up Before Memorial Day
If you've been putting off your summer pedicure until the season's official start date (we'll call that Memorial Day weekend), the peaking May temps might
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
9 Neon Nail Colors That'll Bring Summer To Your Fingers
After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Hollywood's Effortless Hairstyle Trend Is Perfect For Every ...
If you're most comfortable wearing your hair down, a slicked-back updo might feel intimidating. For you, a high ponytail or tight bun isn't complete
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Top Spring Trends Are Hiding in Zara’s Best-Sellers List
It's a rare day that we walk through the doors of Zara (or sign onto Zara.com) and don't leave with at least one cheap thrill. Oversized blazers, flowy
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Spring's Most On-Trend Manicures Are So Easy To DIY
Chalk it up to Instagram, or the jewelry designers creating the prettiest stackable gold signet rings that just beg to be paired with a perfect mani, but
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Zara's Military-Inspired SRPLS Collection Is Back For Round Two
Update: Zara SRPLS's long-awaited second chapter is now available online and in select stores. Utility dressing isn't going anywhere — Zara won't let
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
These Essential Spring Jackets Are Plus-Size Friendly And Super A...
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — spring! The rising mercury doesn’t lie — the happiest, sunniest, picnic-bench-sitting-est season is
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Put Away Your Flip Flops, Lace Up Flats Are Back
Sandals are the vacation your feet deserve after six months of being stuffed in socks, boots, and sneakers. And what better way to welcome spring than
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Rachel Brosnahan Can't Stop Going Blonder & Blonder
Blame the warmer weather or the fresh springtime outfits that come with it, but it seems like everyone in Hollywood is suddenly feeling bored with their
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts
Shorts season is as controversial as the Mac vs. PC debate — you either love them or hate them. We get why people choose a Mac over a PC, but when it
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
Move Over Ring Finger, Thumbs Are The New Accent Nails
No shade to the classic ring finger, but the accent nail is finding a new home this spring. Playful, practical, and with way more real estate to get
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
11 Fresh, Spring-y Manicures That Will Impress Everyone At Easter...
Innocently finger-scrolling through your spring calendar can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, you're probably pumped for that rapidly approaching
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Sandal Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Sandals are about to get colorful again. Last year, the sandal on everyone’s foot was a sporty and comfortable neutral tone. Ugly sandals got their
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
7 Piercings Our Editors Are Getting For Spring
Call us fickle, but we can't help but itch for change when the seasons shift. Since the turn of the spring equinox, we've considered dyeing our hair a
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
19 Fashion Trends That You Can Buy On Amazon For Cheap
Despite being the biggest e-tailer known to man (with something like 300 million users), Amazon isn't exactly easy to navigate. Anyone who's spent hours
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Steve Madden & Urban Outfitters Joined Forces To Bring Us The Ult...
Scouring eBay, Poshmark, and Depop isn't a task for the faint of heart — but it's exactly what we've been doing to find a pair of slip-ons, those
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
"Fish Nails" Are Trending For Spring — & We Never Saw This One C...
When it comes to nail art, there's no predicting what's going to take off as a trend. We thought the rainbow manicure lived and died in middle school, but
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The 17 Summer Fashion Trends Editors Are Wearing
I’m very easily influenced by my peers, they’re probably the #1 reason for my clothing purchases and new brand discoveries. Those wide leg jeans I
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
The Indispensable Summer Shoe Style That Will Elevate Your Look
Everlane has done it again. Another perfectly-calibrated staple landed on the direct-to-consumer brand’s website today: The Wedge. (Their
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
9 Flattering Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Ready For Sandal Season
The second week of April is when most of us start itching for a pedicure. Whether you're going on vacation somewhere tropical, or just feeling
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
Zara's Festival Collection Has Everything You Need To Conque...
Any loyal Coachella-goer knows that the festival has gone through some major changes over the last few years. I mean, does anyone actually go for the
by
Eliza Huber
