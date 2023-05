Well, there's no skirting the issue: Maxi skirts are trending , much to the chagrin of summer minis everywhere. The likes of the viral itty-bitty Miu Miu micro mini have been swapped for the modest long skirt , with the denim maxi as the Y2K-esque piece leading the resurgence. (You can read more about how R29's Fashion Direct Irina Grechko styles the denim maxi skirt here .) While the floor-grazing skirt trend is indeed a surprising twist — the spring and summer months are generally about lightening up on layers, after all — the look is far from dowdy or matronly. Some of the key styles we're seeing across the board include flouncy wraparound skirts, long skirts that cosplay as cargo pants, satiny silk maxis that look pulled from the sleepwear drawer, and tiered A-lines that are remnants of the cottagecore era.