Well, there's no skirting the issue: Maxi skirts are trending, much to the chagrin of summer minis everywhere. The likes of the viral itty-bitty Miu Miu micro mini have been swapped for the modest long skirt, with the denim maxi as the Y2K-esque piece leading the resurgence. (You can read more about how R29's Fashion Direct Irina Grechko styles the denim maxi skirt here.) While the floor-grazing skirt trend is indeed a surprising twist — the spring and summer months are generally about lightening up on layers, after all — the look is far from dowdy or matronly. Some of the key styles we're seeing across the board include flouncy wraparound skirts, long skirts that cosplay as cargo pants, satiny silk maxis that look pulled from the sleepwear drawer, and tiered A-lines that are remnants of the cottagecore era.
While, technically, long skirts are defined as "maxi" if the hem reaches the ankle (midi would be somewhere in between the ankle and knee, and minis anything above the knee), the person who actually determines what makes a skirt maxi- or midi-length is the wearer. So, for the purposes of this shopping roundup (and because legs come in all lengths and sizes), we are including true maxi skirts as well as long-ish midi skirts for our fellow petite readers. Ahead, find 23 of the best maxi skirts for spring and summer.
To modernize the maxi denim skirt look, wear it at the hips and paired with a crop top.
A maxi has a way of making any outfit look more put-together, even if it's made from a super-stretchy jersey fabric.
The cottagecore trend has taken a turn for the best — the sheer overlay on this tiered skirt has certainly awakened the "nap dress."
This pinstripe maxi skirt takes the classic men's button-up office shirt and spins it into something far more chic.
Ditsy florals + long skirt = '90s grunge-era dreams.
Be sure to add a mesh maxi to your wardrobe — it's an all-seasons staple you can easily dress up or down for any occasion.
This skirt is one clever way you can wear both a mini and a maxi at the same time.
The texture on this satin slip skirt immediately takes the look from the (bed)sheets to the streets.
