23 Maxi Skirts That Go The Length

Jinnie Lee
Photo: Courtesy of Free People.
Well, there's no skirting the issue: Maxi skirts are trending, much to the chagrin of summer minis everywhere. The likes of the viral itty-bitty Miu Miu micro mini have been swapped for the modest long skirt, with the denim maxi as the Y2K-esque piece leading the resurgence. (You can read more about how R29's Fashion Direct Irina Grechko styles the denim maxi skirt here.) While the floor-grazing skirt trend is indeed a surprising twist — the spring and summer months are generally about lightening up on layers, after all — the look is far from dowdy or matronly. Some of the key styles we're seeing across the board include flouncy wraparound skirts, long skirts that cosplay as cargo pants, satiny silk maxis that look pulled from the sleepwear drawer, and tiered A-lines that are remnants of the cottagecore era.
While, technically, long skirts are defined as "maxi" if the hem reaches the ankle (midi would be somewhere in between the ankle and knee, and minis anything above the knee), the person who actually determines what makes a skirt maxi- or midi-length is the wearer. So, for the purposes of this shopping roundup (and because legs come in all lengths and sizes), we are including true maxi skirts as well as long-ish midi skirts for our fellow petite readers. Ahead, find 23 of the best maxi skirts for spring and summer.

Skims Cover Up Tie Sarong Skirt, $78

Skims
Cover Up Tie Sarong Skirt
$78.00
Skims
A sarong-style maxi is a great way to dip your toe into the long skirt trend.

Shop Skims
Maeve Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt, $120

Maeve
Ruffled Wrap Maxi Skirt
$120.00
Anthropologie
For a maxi skirt with flounce and movement, we recommend one that wraps around.

Shop Anthropologie
We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt, $118

We The Free
Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
$118.00
Free People
To modernize the maxi denim skirt look, wear it at the hips and paired with a crop top.

Shop Free People
Free-est Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt, $78

free-est
Simply Smitten Maxi Skirt
$78.00
Free People
Keep the boho spirit alive with a fluttery A-line tiered maxi.

Shop Free People
H&M Long Jersey Skirt, $17.99

H&M
Long Jersey Skirt
$17.99
H&M
A maxi has a way of making any outfit look more put-together, even if it's made from a super-stretchy jersey fabric.

Shop H&M
Topshop Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt, $58

Topshop
Bias Cut Satin Maxi Skirt
$58.00
Nordstrom
When worn with an old, worn-out tee, a metallic or super-shiny maxi can look casual.

Shop Nordstrom
Chocoolate Contrast-stitch Worker Midi Skirt, $118

CHOCOOLATE
Contrast-stitch Worker Midi Skirt
$118.00
Farfetch
When cargo pants reconstruct as a skirt.

Shop Farfetch
Leset Barb Satin Midi Skirt, $160

LESET
Barb Satin Midi Skirt
$160.00
Net-A-Porter
Long slip skirts have entered the chat — and they're here to stay.

Shop Net-A-Porter
Lisa Says Gah Sandy Midi Skirt, $98

Lisa Says Gah
Sandy Midi Skirt
$98.00
Lisa Says Gah
Don't sleep on long printed skirts.

Shop Lisa Says Gah
Abercrombie & Fitch Flowy Tiered Maxi Skirt, $90

Abercrombie and Fitch
Flowy Tiered Maxi Skirt
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
The cottagecore trend has taken a turn for the best — the sheer overlay on this tiered skirt has certainly awakened the "nap dress."

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch
Zara Mesh Midi Skirt, $49.50

Zara
Mesh Midi Skirt
$45.90
Zara
This see-through crochet maxi provides plenty of ventilation.

Shop Zara
Reformation Lucy Skirt, $198

Reformation
Lucy Skirt
$198.00
Reformation
This pinstripe maxi skirt takes the classic men's button-up office shirt and spins it into something far more chic.

Shop Reformation
Madewell Cotton Voile Maxi Skirt in Bitsy Bouquet, $110

Madewell
Cotton Voile Maxi Skirt In Bitsy Bouquet
$110.00
Madewell
Ditsy florals + long skirt = '90s grunge-era dreams.
Shop Madewell
Topshop Floral Mesh Skirt, $51

Topshop
Floral Mesh Skirt
$51.00
Nordstrom
Be sure to add a mesh maxi to your wardrobe — it's an all-seasons staple you can easily dress up or down for any occasion.

Shop Nordstrom
Asos Design Curve Denim Cargo Midi Skirt, $49

ASOS DESIGN
Curve Denim Cargo Midi Skirt In Washed Black
$49.00
ASOS
Pack a punch with a denim maxi skirt with more pockets than you'll need.

Shop Asos
House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Sandra Skirt, $178

House of Harlow 1960
X Revolve Sandra Skirt
$178.00
Revolve
If you're on the fringe...

Shop Revolve
Hervé Léger Sheer Layered Ruffled Maxi Skirt, $990 $297

Hervé Léger
Sheer Layered Ruffled Maxi Skirt
$297.00$990.00
Bloomingdale's
This skirt is one clever way you can wear both a mini and a maxi at the same time.

Shop Bloomingdale's
Urban Outfitters Winona Crinkle Satin Maxi Skirt, $59

Urban Outfitters
Winona Crinkle Satin Maxi Skirt
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
The texture on this satin slip skirt immediately takes the look from the (bed)sheets to the streets.

Shop Urban Outfitters
Lulus Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered Maxi Skirt, $56

Lulus
Subtle Sweetness Black Floral Print Tiered...
$56.00
Lulus
"Free the leg!" says this floral printed maxi skirt.

Shop Lulus
Cos Flared Ribbed-Panel Midi Skirt, $135

COS
Flared Ribbed-panel Midi Skirt
$135.00
COS
This ribbed maxi is like a sweater but for your legs.

Shop Cos
Dries Van Noten Yellow Double Layered Midi Skirt, $495

Dries Van Noten
Yellow Double Layered Midi Skirt
$495.00
SSENSE
Don't shy away from the statement maxi.

Shop Ssense
& Other Stories A-Line Midi Plissé Skirt, $119

And Other Stories
A-line Midi Plissé Skirt
$119.00
And Other Stories
The pleated skirt has really gone to great lengths.

Shop & Other Stories
Aritzia Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt, $150

Aritizia
Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt
$150.00
Aritzia
Twirl yourself happy with a fluttery, ballet-inspired long skirt.

Shop Aritzia
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

