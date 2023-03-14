Story from Fashion

How To Style A Denim Maxi Skirt, 2023’s Biggest Fashion Trend

Irina Grechko
No look has marked spring's fashion landscape more than the denim maxi skirt. One of 2023's biggest fashion trends and an antidote to the micro-mini of last year, in the last six months, the maxi hemline has taken over runways and consequently street style. Now, it's landed in stores everywhere, in time for warmer weather.
But just because this denim trend is having a moment right now doesn't mean that it's a flash-in-the-pan look that can't fit into your capsule closet rotation. I have proof: Last week, I set out to wear my new Ganni denim maxi skirt, which I found at Browns during London Fashion Week, with a different look every workday. If you're still unsure how to style a denim maxi skirt, ahead, five outfits for any occasion.
How To Wear A Denim Maxi Skirt: With A Blazer

Equally perfect for a day at the office as a weekend outing, this look calls for classic items that are likely already in your wardrobe: a white T-shirt and a blazer. Opt for a blazer in a cold-weather fabric, like leather or wool, in cooler months or breezier compositions, like linen and cotton, in the summer.
How To Wear A Denim Maxi Skirt: With A Jean Jacket

If you're a fan of the denim-on-denim look, pair your maxi skirt with a jean jacket (bonus if it's patchwork) or a chambray shirt (mine is an old style from Current/Elliott). To take the outfit further into Western territory, another big trend this year, consider completing it with a pair of cowboy boots.
How To Wear A Denim Maxi Skirt: With A Button-Down

Denim is no longer just for weekends. For an office-appropriate ensemble, style the jean skirt with an oversized white button-down. Jazz up the classic jean-white top combo with statement accessories (think: a colorful shoe and chunky jewelry).
How To Wear A Denim Maxi Skirt: With A Sweatshirt

For a comfortable running-errands outfit, tuck a sweatshirt (I borrowed my husband's Lululemon hoodie) into the skirt and pair it with sneakers. To take the look into a lunch meeting after a grocery store run, I traded the trainers for a pair of mid-heeled loafers and a plaid blazer.
How To Wear A Denim Maxi Skirt: With A Leather Jacket

Another classic combo: a maxi skirt with a leather jacket. Opt for a cropped, waist-length jacket fit to avoid looking boxy. While you can never go wrong with a black moto jacket, consider one in a fun color for an unexpected pop.
