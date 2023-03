How To Style A Denim Maxi Skirt, 2023’s Biggest Fashion Trend

But just because this denim trend is having a moment right now doesn't mean that it's a flash-in-the-pan look that can't fit into your capsule closet rotation. I have proof: Last week, I set out to wear my new Ganni denim maxi skirt , which I found at Browns during London Fashion Week , with a different look every workday. If you're still unsure how to style a denim maxi skirt , ahead, five outfits for any occasion.