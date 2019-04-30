Skip navigation!
Skirts
Fashion
Fenty Is Already Pushing Inclusivity
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
When It Comes To Dressing Up, Two Pieces Are Better Than One
Emily Ruane
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
Danielle Brooks' Latest Shoot Was Produced By An All-Plus-Size Crew
Channing Hargrove
Oct 11, 2018
Shopping
Love Midi Skirts? Good, Here's 17 Of Them
Eliza Huber
Oct 4, 2018
Fashion
7 Things To Know About Riccardo Tisci's Big Burberry Debut
Since joining Burberry earlier this year, Riccardo Tisci has slowly but surely been adding his own touch to the British heritage label. In August, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Trust Us, Denim Skirts Are Definitely Still Cool
Just as a pair of baby blues is essential to any well-rounded wardrobe, so is a denim skirt. Heck, we've been wearing them since the 3rd grade (if not
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
A Pregnant Slick Woods Walked In Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingeri...
We knew when Slick Woods announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing "just when I got tired of raising you n*ggas, God blessed me with my own," the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
10 Plus-Size Leather Skirts You'll Wear Every Day This Summer
Leather skirts really don't get enough credit. More than just a go-to staple, they're a sneaky way to appear dressed up without putting too much effort
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
16 Midi Skirts That Will Revive All Your Summer Outfits
Slip dresses paired with slip-on sandals may be summer's most reliable outfit combination, but this season, silk and satin midi skirts in all their
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
15 Skorts That Will Change Your Mind About The Skirt-Short Hybrid
Skorts. How many puns can you say referring to one garment? Party in the front, business in the back; the best of both worlds; “Look, it’s actually
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
Say Sayonara To Boring Workwear With This Suit Trend
Today's nearly 90 degree forecast is a sure sign that we've finally put the colder pastures behind us. While the return of summer brings with it bare
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Skirts To Get Wrapped Up In
We all know the wrap dress, Diane von Furstenberg's brainchild-turned-iconic silhouette that we still obsess over today (case in point: Everlane's new
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Bare A Little Leg With These Miniskirts For Spring
Legs, it's been quite a while since we've seen you. Our uniform for the last few months may have consisted of jeans, leggings, or joggers and a chunky
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
15 Plaid Skirts To Embrace Because The Runways Say So
Cher Horowitz called...she wants her plaid skirt back. That's right, plaid skirts are taking over the runways at fashion month, which means it's time to
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Forget
Mad Men
— Here's How To Wear A Pencil Skirt ...
If the idea of a pencil skirt conjures up images of flight attendants or secretaries in Mad Men, it’s time to reconsider. The spring 2018 catwalks have
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Target’s Holiday Clothing Is Here — & It’s Really Good
Once Halloween is done, it's ok to start thinking about the holidays. And we've got good news for you, because Target knows of our impatience, and has
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We're Canceling Pants. It's Time To Give Skirts Some Love
Skirts don't always receive the love they deserve. We tend to push the traditionally "pretty" and feminine piece aside in favor of cool trousers and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Fall Trends: Selena Gomez Gives A Master Class In Midi Skirts
Street Style Selena is here again, and damn, it feels good to see her. The face of Coach can even make eating lipstick look good, so it's no wonder that
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Kendall Jenner Has Officially Turned Us Back Onto Mini Skirts
Last week, while Kylie Jenner was off launching her new reality show, over two million people tuned into Kendall Jenner's life with a simple paparazzi
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
How To Get Your Hands On This Sold-Out H&M Skirt
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Pop Culture
Cuba Gooding Jr. Addressed The Controversy Around Him Lifting Sar...
American Horror Story actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has responded to the incident that happened at PaleyFest L.A. last month. The 49-year-old was on stage along
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Mothership
A Skirt Helped This Mom Love Her Body After Giving Birth
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Cuba Gooding Jr. Lifted Up Sarah Paulson's Skirt Onstage & T...
Something that you usually would only see from a ill-mannered six-year-old on a playground happened on a stage in Hollywood this weekend, courtesy of
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Fashion
28 Luxe Ways To Wear Tulle This Spring
Tulle takeover is officially in full swing. For spring/summer 2017, we saw what we're calling the Molly Goddard effect. The young London-based designer
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton Proves That Even Royalty Repeats Outfits
When it comes to dressing for public appearances, Kate Middleton keeps it pretty no-frills. Save for a statement clutch or two, we love the way the
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
The Chanel Way To Wear Skirts Over Pants
The couture crowd may have woken up all groggy following an all-night masquerade ball at the Musée Rodin celebrating Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut couture
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Celebrity Style
Kylie Jenner Figured Out The Ultimate Rainy Day Outfit
When it rains, we break out our bulkiest rain boots, our widest umbrellas, and our sturdiest, most water-repellent coats. Unsurprisingly, Kylie Jenner
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Say Goodbye To The Naked Dress — & Hello To The Naked Skirt
Even though it had a pretty great run in 2016, we've already bid adieu to the naked dress. So many trends, so little time, right? If celebrity style has
by
Christopher Luu
Shopping
How Much Should You
Actually
Spend On A Metallic Skirt?
You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
These Girls Weren't Allowed To Enter Their School Because Of Thei...
Young girls and women around the world are still being denied their education because of what they're wearing, and the latest batch of students were
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Emma Roberts Is Bringing Back The Denim Miniskirt
Emma Roberts was spotted in L.A. last week wearing an outfit that'll bring you back to the '90s. The green-and-grey sweater and black-and-white flats make
by
Suzannah Weiss
