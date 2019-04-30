With a million formal obligations on the calendar this season — proms, weddings, meet-the-parents dinners — you have a lot to get gussied up for. And don’t forget the less-formal but still-presentable one-offs: your college roommate’s baby shower; the 4/20 potluck with all of your ambitious home-chef friends; your bestie’s 4th of July barbecue. You might not go hog wild here, but it would nice to have something kinda fresh, right? While it’s tempting to immediately type “cute dress” into Google, but hold that thought — we have an idea.
What if, for the price of a single dress, you could get two items — a top and a bottom that would function independently and as a team? If you're anything like us, you’d jump for joy. We love the idea of wearing a two-piece dress to the next party, and then splitting up the pieces and letting them liven up our existing wardrobes. Maybe you can use the top to dress up jeans, or combine the bottom with a boxy fashion button-down. And when one purchase will result in essentially three outfits, it takes a lot of the guesswork out of dressing for your social obligations this summer. Scroll through to find the two-piece that’s going to be your number one warm-weather companion.
