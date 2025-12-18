Calling All Last-Minute Shoppers: 14 Gifts Your Girlfriend Actually Wants
This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides here.
To all the fellas out there with ladies to impress, listen up: You don't need to purchase every item on Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby" wish list in order to find the perfect gift for your significant other. Whether it's a sweet reference to an inside joke, beloved pastime, or simply an item you've noticed stops us mid-scroll, the best gifts we want to see under the tree have one thing in common: They give us the warm and fuzzies because they came from you.
Ahead, we've curated 14 thoughtful gift ideas that any woman would love to see under the tree, from beauty tools to cozy hoodies.
