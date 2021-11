The Best Winter Dresses To Shop Now, According To The Internet

Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is on the horizon. In wardrobe speak, this means that winter isn't just coming, it's pretty much here. Temperatures are dropping fast, and we're layering up even faster, starting with the winter dress.The winter dress is not that much different from the fall dress , just add some extra weight and/or fabric so it'll stand the test of snow, sleet, or whatever else the season throws at you. Think sweater-like materials and Yuletide prints, long sleeves, and high necks. But how to know which frock is a fit for you as you step into the chilliest period of the year, keeping you covered for office wear, holiday parties, and everything in between? To answer this question, we turned to shoppers themselves for their star ratings and reviews on dresses from all our reliable retail faves, including Madewell Free People , and more. Scroll onwards to see which dresses are earning customer approval this winter as you navigate your way to your own perfect winter pick.Welcome to Hype Machine , our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff.All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.