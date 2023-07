We know it's more fun to daydream about future vacation outfits you'll be lounging and partying in. But if you're looking for some retail therapy that can benefit you the other 50 weeks of the year, we're here to help elevate your work wardrobe. While work pants can get a bad rap, we're also determined to dispel rumors that they all have to be stuffy, uncomfortable trousers. We've curated the best work pants for women from classic, wide-leg trousers to relaxed, cropped ones. Because who says your workwear can't be as fun and stylish as your vacation looks?