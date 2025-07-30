Iconic Duo Alert: LoveShackFancy Teams Up With Pink On A Dreamy Collab
Just days after Victoria’s Secret announced the return of its fashion show, there’s more excitement on the horizon. The iconic brand’s younger sister, Pink, is teaming up with vintage-inspired label LoveShackFancy on a Gen Z-coded collection. And we couldn’t think of a more iconic duo to bring us the whimsical, cheeky, and playful pink drop of our dreams.
“It celebrates our shared love of frills, florals, and everything pink — and captures that fun, carefree energy of the early 2000s,” says LoveShackFancy founder and creative director, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, in a press release. “It’s playful, it’s feminine, and it brings our two worlds together in the most magical way.”
While nostalgia is at the heart of the collection, the campaign stars Gen Z influencers and talent who reflect both brands’ audiences — and their love for “the spirit of spontaneous fun and carefree celebration.”
President of Victoria’s Secret Pink, Ali Dillon, adds: “We’re excited to offer fan-favorite styles with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic twist and bring back nostalgic pieces from our archives. Designed to spark joy and real-life moments, this collection is perfect for taking you from high summer fun to back-to-campus style.”
From party dresses and foldover flare leggings to varsity jackets and embroidered underwear, plus rhinestone-covered everything, the LoveShackFancy x Pink collaboration will have you ready for fun days out and cozy nights in.
This collection will be available to shop starting August 6 at 5 a.m. EST on VSPINK.com and LovwShackFancy.com. Prices range from $19 to $200, with apparel offered in sizes XXS to XXL. So set your alarm — these pink pieces are bound to go fast.
