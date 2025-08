Iconic Duo Alert: LoveShackFancy Teams Up With Pink On A Dreamy Collab

Just days after Victoria’s Secret announced the return of its fashion show, there’s more excitement on the horizon. The iconic brand’s younger sister, Pink, is teaming up with vintage-inspired label LoveShackFancy on a Gen Z-coded collection. And we couldn’t think of a more iconic duo to bring us the whimsical, cheeky, and playful pink drop of our dreams.“It celebrates our shared love of frills, florals, and everything pink — and captures that fun, carefree energy of the early 2000s,” says LoveShackFancy founder and creative director, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, in a press release. “It’s playful, it’s feminine, and it brings our two worlds together in the most magical way.”While nostalgia is at the heart of the collection, the campaign stars Gen Z influencers and talent who reflect both brands’ audiences — and their love for “the spirit of spontaneous fun and carefree celebration.”