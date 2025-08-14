We Test “One-Size” Swimwear Brands To See If They Actually Fit Everyone
Does one-size-fits-all actually fit all? Is there a hemline that can simultaneously work for petite and tall shoppers? Our Does It Fit? series sets to find out as our team of editors and contributors take fashion’s latest launches and trends — like “one-size” swimwear from Hunza G, Youswim, and Good American — for an IRL spin to discover if they’re up to snuff, one outfit at a time.
“One-size” anything already seems like a reach, but one-size swimwear especially seems too good to be true. How could a one-size swimsuit manage to fit countless unique body shapes and size ranges? Well, a few brands have mastered designing with flexible, textured fabrics that stretch and mold with unbelievable adaptability. Hunza G (a pioneer of one-size swimwear) is known for its Original Crinkle fabric, Youswim for its Versoform fabric, and Good American for its Always Fits polyester-blend.
What’s the benefit of one-size swimwear, exactly? It stretches to fit our ever-changing bodies and phases of life, which means investing in these swimsuits now will be even more beneficial in the future as you’re able to wear them time and time again. These styles also notably lack hardware and adjustable features, which is especially favorable for those with sensory sensitivities.
But do one-size swimsuits actually fit everybody? To find out, we had petite, mid-size, and plus-size editors test and compare bestselling one-pieces and bikinis from the brands dominating the specialized swimwear space. Ahead, read our honest opinions on Hunza G (whose one-size range promises to at least fit US sizes 2 through 14), Youswim (which offers two size ranges: Stretch I for 2 to 12, and Stretch II for 14 to 24), and Good American (with a wide range of two-in-one sizes up to 5XL). Learn from our takeaways and favorites to figure out which brands and styles will be the best fit for you.
