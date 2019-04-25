Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
Fashion
These Are the 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends
by
Eliza Huber
More from Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
Fashion
10 Plus-Size Swimsuit Options To Buy From Eloquii’s New Collection
Eliza Huber
Apr 25, 2019
Fashion
Busty Girl Swimsuit Problems — Solved
Us
Apr 17, 2019
Fashion
Target's Slashing Prices On The One Item We Need Most For Summer: Swimsuits
Eliza Huber
Apr 16, 2019
Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
Gabi Gregg Serves Vintage Glam Vibes In Her Latest Plus Size Swim...
Gabi Gregg — or, as most of us know her, GabiFresh — has done it again. The self-proclaimed “OG Fat Girl” and early internet-breaker has delivered
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Plunge Head First Into Summer With These 15 Low-Back Swimsuits
The swim scene has come a very long way. Where itty bitty string bikinis were once de rigeur for looking sexy at the beach and by the pool, we're now
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It's Time To Give The High-Cut Bathing Suit A Go
If you've stumbled across a photo (as in, an actual hard-copy photo) of your mother or grandmother at the beach decades ago, they're likely wearing a
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
9 Plus-Size Women On Where They’re Buying Swimsuits This Summer
When it comes to plus-size fashion, we hear the same thing over and over again: the market’s just not there. While we, too, admit how difficult it can
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
27 Monokinis That Prove They're Your New Summer Must-Have
Gone are the days when wearing a one-piece swimsuit meant you were either a serious swimmer, sun-averse, or body-conscious. Designers have heard our cries
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Cute New Swimwear Line All For Ladies Size 10-26
Ladies, your dream line-up of plus friendly swimwear has been brought to life. Bruna Malucelli and Katie Sturino have teamed up to create a pastel- and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
6 Swimsuit Trends
Made
For Plus-Size Women
Times, they are a-changing, and we couldn't be more thrilled. In the past, plus-size women have had to settle for whatever oversized, floral, and frankly
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Of Course Chromat’s Curve Swim Mannequins Are Body-Positive
Chromat designer Becca McCharen-Tran revealed back in February Nordstrom placed a pretty big order of her “future-forward body wear” in sizes up to
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Nordstrom To Stock Chromat Swimsuits Up To Size 3X
Nordstrom continues to show the fashion industry what true size inclusivity means. Back in October, the retailer introduced a new way to shop, inspired by
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ashley Graham Enlists Her Mom For New Swimwear Campaign
A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:49am PST Model Ashley Graham is known for her body-positive attitude and
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Lively's New Swimwear Line Is A Huge Win For Larger Busts
DD and DDD crew, this one's for you! The Busty Swim Bralette is LIVE NOW! Get in on The Jetset Swim Series, loves... #thejetsetswimseries #livingLIVELY A
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Nordstrom Is Launching A New Size-Inclusive Way To Shop
On Tuesday, Nordstrom’s store in the Westfield Century mall in Los Angeles will introduce a new initiative inspired by the success of Khloé Kardashian
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How Swimsuits For All Transformed The Bathing Suit Industry
It all started with the “fatkini.” In May 2012, blogger Gabi Gregg called on plus-size women to share photos of themselves wearing their two-piece
by
Arianna Davis
Fashion
Support, Comfort, & Style: How This Plus-Size Swim Brand Is Chang...
Olga Caro was shopping with her nieces when she realized there were limited swimsuit options for women with a certain body types. Not cool, right? So
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
This Model Nails The Struggle Of Bikini Shopping In One Instagram...
And now, an uncontroversial opinion: Plus-size women shouldn't need to drop hundreds of dollars — or visit specialty stores — to find a bikini that
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
The One Plus-Size Fashion Rule We Still Haven’t Broken
Question: Fashion rules are done, right? These days, the only time I hear that term is if the word “fuck” comes first, so I’m pretty sure they’re
by
Kelsey Miller
Fashion
Exclusive: Eloquii Expands Into Swim (Finally!)
The mini heatwaves that have ushered in spring have us thinking about one thing and one thing only: When will we all start congregating poolside again?
by
Liz Black
Wellness
My Body Is Not Safe For Work
Want more on this? Join author Kelsey Miller along with Nicolette Mason and Gabifresh at SXSW this weekend. This article was originally published on May
by
Kelsey Miller
Shopping
Can It Be? This New Brand Wants To Make Swimsuits For ALL Bodies
Ask most women what the most annoying thing to shop for is, and the majority will probably have the same answer: swimwear. That's because many women
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Plus-Size Swimwear For When You've Got Nothing To Hide
With women of all sizes celebrating the uniqueness of their bodies in so many inspiring, attention-garnering ways at the moment, it’s only right that
by
Katie O'Donnell
Body
The No-Shame Bikini Experiment
With resolution season in full swing, I wanted to revisit one of my greatest goal-achieving moments. It was hard and scary, like many good goals are. But
by
Kelsey Miller
Fashion
Instagram's Newest Hashtag Movement: The #Fatkini
Fatkini. Out of all the social media buzzwords out there, it's one of the most polarizing expressions — simultaneously causing anger and delight. Like
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Tried & True Tips For Plus-Size Swimsuit Shopping
Swimsuit season is in full swing and it's not slowing down any time soon. Our crystal ball says there are still plenty of poolside hangs, weekend beach
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Best Plus-Size Swimwear For Every Budget
It's only mid-March, but stores are already in full-on swimwear mode. Though the weather hasn't quite warmed to the occasion, we're being bombarded
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Plus-Size Girl's Guide To Swimwear
No matter your shape or size, shopping for a swimsuit can prove itself a real chore. After all, what are these pieces, really, if not glorified (and
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
Here's GabiFresh's New Swim Line, Featuring Fatkinis & So Much More
Commuting to work is never our idea of a good time, but having to do it when it's so cold you catch brain freeze just walking out the door is the actual
by
Liz Black
Fashion
How I Came To Love My Curves...& Swimwear, Too
Here’s me, every summer for most of my life: I’m wearing long pants and a short-sleeved top on the beach, and my swimsuit is hidden somewhere beneath.
by
Liz Black
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted