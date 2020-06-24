Good American Launched Size-Inclusive Swimwear

Good American just announced its first-ever swim line, a 30-piece selection of string bikinis, sexy belted one-pieces, leopard print bandeaus, and resort wear — each style more covetable than the last. The collection continues the brand’s inclusive legacy and is available in a wide range of sizes, from 0 to 8 and XS to 5XL. More than that, all the pieces are also made to fit a variety of body types. For example, a number of suits have wide straps and double drawstrings for added support and belted features to help accentuate the waist. Others include a tummy-tuck feature that helps to smooth and flatter the stomach area, if that’s what you’re looking for.