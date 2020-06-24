Good American Launched Size-Inclusive Swimwear

If there’s one thing Khloe Kardashian’s proven since launching her size-inclusive denim brand Good American in October of 2016, it’s that she knows what her customer wants. And right now that’s swimwear.
Good American just announced its first-ever swim line, a 30-piece selection of string bikinis, sexy belted one-pieces, leopard print bandeaus, and resort wear — each style more covetable than the last. The collection continues the brand’s inclusive legacy and is available in a wide range of sizes, from 0 to 8 and XS to 5XL. More than that, all the pieces are also made to fit a variety of body types. For example, a number of suits have wide straps and double drawstrings for added support and belted features to help accentuate the waist. Others include a tummy-tuck feature that helps to smooth and flatter the stomach area, if that’s what you’re looking for.
Priced between $29 and $139, the collection is also affordable, especially considering that most styles are reversible. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a twofer?
Co-founded by Kardashian and entrepreneur Emma Grede, Good American is the product of both founders' frustration with the way most denim on the market fit their bodies. Others shared in their discontent, so much so that on the brand’s launch day they made $1 million, becoming the most profitable denim launch in history. Later that year, the duo announced an open casting campaign titled #GoodSquad, which allowed non-models to be featured on their website and represent their customer base. Kardashian and Grede also launched an online sizing tool that shows the brand’s entire denim selection on models size 0, 8, and 16. Additionally, they were the first denim brand to develop a size 15, one that symbolizes the gap between straight sizes and plus sizes.
And now, in what might be their biggest feat yet, Good American is tackling the only clothing item more frustrating to shop for than denim: swimwear. Shop all 30 pieces of Kardashian-approved swimwear now on GoodAmerican.com and see some of our personal favorites, below.
