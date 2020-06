Good American Launched Size-Inclusive Swimwear

Co-founded by Kardashian and entrepreneur Emma Grede, Good American is the product of both founders' frustration with the way most denim on the market fit their bodies. Others shared in their discontent, so much so that on the brand’s launch day they made $1 million, becoming the most profitable denim launch in history . Later that year, the duo announced an open casting campaign titled #GoodSquad, which allowed non-models to be featured on their website and represent their customer base. Kardashian and Grede also launched an online sizing tool that shows the brand’s entire denim selection on models size 0, 8, and 16. Additionally, they were the first denim brand to develop a size 15 , one that symbolizes the gap between straight sizes and plus sizes.