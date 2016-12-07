Khloé Kardashian's Denim Line Has Been Insanely Successful

If you felt like your Instagram feed was all Good American, all the time when Khloé Kardashian launched her denim line in October, now we know why. Kardashian's size-inclusive brand, which she cofounded with Emma Grede, may have launched nearly two months ago, but it hasn't stopped gaining traction. Its buzzy debut and even buzzier celebrity sightings (hey, Khloé has some pretty solid family connections) have amounted to some record-breaking milestones, including hitting that $1,000,000 benchmark...on day one.
Apparently, Good American's successful first day posited it to have the biggest denim launch in apparel history, according to a release from the brand. The label opened up shop with three jeans — Good Legs (a skinny fit), Good Cuts (a boyfriend style), and Good Waist (a high-waisted silhouette) — in sizes 00 to 24. The premium price point (jeans start at $149) didn't deter customers from dropping serious cash on its October 18 debut date. Good American reports to have reached a cool million in sales on that day. According to a rep for the brand, this is a first in the denim category.
The news comes days after the cofounders found themselves responding to accusations that employees at Good American's L.A. factories faced sweatshop-like working conditions (one of the brand's big selling points is that all of its garments are made in the U.S.). Those rumors have since been denied.
Despite the controversy, the label's fan base keeps growing: Recently, Bella Hadid, Giovanna Battaglia, and Kelly Rowland have been spotted wearing Good American. Kardashian is pretty psyched about the success of her latest venture — but in a press release, she promises there's even more Good American to come. Starting in January 2017, the label will start dropping new merchandise on a bi-weekly schedule, and will expand to other ready-to-wear categories like skirts, shorts, and jackets.
Apparently, Good American's successful first day posited it to have the biggest denim launch in apparel history, according to a release from the brand. The label opened up shop with three jeans — Good Legs (a skinny fit), Good Cuts (a boyfriend style), and Good Waist (a high-waisted silhouette) — in sizes 00 to 24. The premium price point (jeans start at $149) didn't deter customers from dropping serious cash on its October 18 debut date. Good American reports to have reached a cool million in sales on that day. According to a rep for the brand, this is a first in the denim category.
The news comes days after the cofounders found themselves responding to accusations that employees at Good American's L.A. factories faced sweatshop-like working conditions (one of the brand's big selling points is that all of its garments are made in the U.S.). Those rumors have since been denied.
Despite the controversy, the label's fan base keeps growing: Recently, Bella Hadid, Giovanna Battaglia, and Kelly Rowland have been spotted wearing Good American. Kardashian is pretty psyched about the success of her latest venture — but in a press release, she promises there's even more Good American to come. Starting in January 2017, the label will start dropping new merchandise on a bi-weekly schedule, and will expand to other ready-to-wear categories like skirts, shorts, and jackets.
Meanwhile, its inclusive approach to sizing, casting, and marketing isn't going anywhere. "Making curves look good is not just something we say, it’s a demand our product has to deliver for our customers," Grede said in a statement. "We eat and sleep fit." Good American features diversely-cast imagery that includes women of all backgrounds and sizes in the line's trifecta of denim styles. And, hey, like we've seen with American Eagle's commitment to not retouching its Aerie imagery, a body-positive approach — one that allows the customer to see themselves in the product — really sells.
Advertisement