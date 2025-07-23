I’m in My ’90s Grunge Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Everyone knows I can’t go anywhere without my red eyeliner. It’s another one of my signature details and it adds this intensity that instantly makes my eyes pop. I wear it everywhere, always. When it comes to hair, I like to switch it up but always with a nod to the ‘90s. That era was so fun because people really leaned into their natural texture while still experimenting with playful, easy styles: space buns, tiny braids, wispy bangs. Personally, I keep my hair long and natural most days. It feels true to the laid-back side of nostalgiacore. But if you’re feeling adventurous, go for layers, soft colors like pink or silver, or even chop it into a shaggy cut. There’s something really freeing about embracing your natural texture and still finding ways to make it feel expressive. You can also add little touches like a lace headband or clip silver hoops into your braids. And of course … red nails, always.