The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Emmys
The curtain has closed on the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, and television’s biggest night delivered in glamour – and in first-time wins. The Pitt emerged as one of the evening’s standouts, taking home Outstanding Drama Series and handing Noah Wyle his first Emmy, along with a Best Supporting Actress win for Katherine LaNasa. Meanwhile, Severance – the top-nominated show – scored major wins too, with Britt Lower taking Lead Actress in a Drama and Tramell Tillman making history as the first Black man to win Supporting Actor in a Drama.
Comedy was ruled by The Studio, which broke records for wins by a freshman comedy series, including Best Comedy Series and a Best Actor win for Seth Rogen. The leading ladies of Hacks also snagged top awards, with Jean Smart taking home her fourth Emmy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance and co-star Hannah Einbinder cinching the win for Best Supporting Actress. Over in Limited Series, Adolescence dominated with multiple wins – including Outstanding Limited Series, Best Lead Actor and Actress, and the unforgettable moment of 15-year-old Owen Cooper becoming one of the youngest Emmy winners in history.
As the spotlight dims, we’re celebrating not just the trophies but the red carpet moments: the evening’s best dressed stars whose styles reflected boldness, star power, and show-stopping flair.