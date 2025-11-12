SB: I would say the one piece of advice that I have is you have to take that mental time to yourself and those personal days, because it really does change how you feel, talk about yourself, what your life looks like. So I would say, take those personal days. It's really important to stay in tune and to listen to your body and your mind, because that literally can change the trajectory of your life. Be selfish, show up for yourself. We're so in tune with showing up for everyone else, but at the end of the day, we neglect a little bit of our personal space and our well being. You have to show up for yourself first and foremost. Put on your favorite tunes, some Cardi B. Women are so powerful. We can do anything we put our minds to. And showing up for yourself is a win. We have to put ourselves first.