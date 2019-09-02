The Jackets You're About To See Everywhere

Summer went by in a blink, didn't it? It feels like just yesterday we were sipping rosé, lounging poolside, and digging our toes into the sand somewhere. But if we're being honest, we're starting to get a little giddy about breaking out our boots and jackets once again.
As with any new season, it's time to reassess what outerwear pieces are still standing strong from last year and which are ready to be handed down to our teenage cousin, donated, or sold on our budding Instagram shop. Why? To make room for a few new ones, of course. Light outerwear is already making its way into all of our favorite online shops, and the trends are becoming apparent: we're talking cinched blazers, millennial purple, capes, and feathers. The jackets ahead are a good indication of what you'll soon be seeing a lot of...pending climate change doesn’t give us another random heatwave.
