Name Your Price: Here Are The Best Leather Jackets For Every Budget

Sweater weather may be upon us, but let's not forget that this time of year brings about one of our other favorite pieces of clothing: the leather jacket. Since autumnal temperatures can vary, especially from day and night, layering is key — and that's where this versatile topper comes into play.
From shearling-collared numbers to the oversized trench styles we've been seeing all over Instagram, there's so much more to leather jackets than the ubiquitous moto. The only problem? A high-quality piece can cost as much as your monthly rent. That's why, regardless of your budget, we've rounded up the best simple, totally out-there, and everything-in-between styles to get you in the fall mood.
Consider this your reminder of how pragmatic and versatile leather jackets really are, and why you should have one (or 10) in your closet at all times.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.