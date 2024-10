25 Winter Wedding Guest Outfits, From Velvet Dresses To Long-Sleeve Jumpsuits

Whether you’re looking for a new party dress or are partial to pants, we’re here to help you get the ball rolling on your search for what to wear to a winter wedding. From black-tie dress codes to casual nuptials, you might consider wearing festive velvet dresses or even a long-sleeve jumpsuits. (Though, there’s always room for a good cocktail dress...) These end-of-year parties are a chance to play around with seasonal colors and dazzling fabrics, which can then be worn during the holidays.