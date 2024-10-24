25 Winter Wedding Guest Outfits, From Velvet Dresses To Long-Sleeve Jumpsuits

While you may be in the midst of celebrating fall weddings, it’s time to start accepting more invites — and planning your winter wedding guest outfits.
Whether you’re looking for a new party dress or are partial to pants, we’re here to help you get the ball rolling on your search for what to wear to a winter wedding. From black-tie dress codes to casual nuptials, you might consider wearing festive velvet dresses or even a long-sleeve jumpsuits. (Though, there’s always room for a good cocktail dress...) These end-of-year parties are a chance to play around with seasonal colors and dazzling fabrics, which can then be worn during the holidays.
We’ve rounded up 25 winter wedding guest outfit ideas for every dress code, budget, and personal style. Ahead, find the best cool-weather dresses, jumpsuits, and pantsuits from reader-favorite retailers like Reformation, Anthropologie, Zara, and more that’ll get you on the best-dressed list.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.