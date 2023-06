Over the years, I’ve found my happy medium with jumpsuits , but they are increasingly difficult to find in styles that feel wedding-appropriate, especially for black-tie affairs. And don’t get me started on finding a bridesmaid jumpsuit, which I've also extensively searched for this year. The options are few and far between, and the better of the bunch can be quite pricey. Sure, you can always rent a piece — I personally plan to at least a few times this year — but nothing beats having a few solid options that live permanently in your closet.