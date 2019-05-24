Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Gal pals: we’re on the brink of summer — a season that brings warm weather, vacations, and regrettably, an increase in down-there issues. Higher temperatures mean more sweat and the heightened possibility of nether-region irritation, and we’re already on the hunt for undergarments that will do the least harm in during this extra-risky time.
Truth is, even though silk sounds and feels luxurious, the better fabric for your vagina when the temperatures climb is cotton. “Cotton in general tends to be non-irritating to your skin,” says Raquel Dardik, MD, of the Tisch Women’s Health Center. “The external skin around your vagina is like regular skin, but just a little bit more sensitive. So if you have material that irritates your skin normally, you might have minor inflammation to the area.”
It's not just a skin issue, though. Cotton is known to be one of the most breathable types of fabrics out there, which makes it better for your skin — and also your vagina. “Most of the synthetic fabrics, as well as silk, are not that breathable,” Dr. Dardik says, “and for women who have sensitive skin and yeast infections, the most breathable material is really what works best.”
Why? Well, yeast thrives on moisture — so if you trap moisture in your fussy silk underwear, you're creating a prime breeding ground for an infection (ouch). “Of course, if you're the kind of person who never has issues with vaginal irritation and infections, you can wear whatever you want,” Dr. Dardik says. But if you're prone to annoying vaginal problems, opting for cotton underwear — or at the very least with cotton lining — is your best bet.
Still, we wouldn't want to deprive you of buying cute lingerie, chill boy shorts, even the thongiest thongs that your underwear drawer needs. So for this edition of Hype Machine, we combed all of the reviews and rounded up the highest-rated cotton underthings for you, your wardrobe, and of course, your vagina.
