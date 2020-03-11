25 Dresses To Upgrade Your Spring Wedding Guest Attire

It’s almost peak spring wedding season... do you know what you’ll be wearing over the next few months? If your answer to this question is a big no, you’re not alone. You've probably already got a number of these love fêtes under your belt, which means you've had plenty of experience dressing for the occasion. If you're craving a new fashion flavor to spice things up, we've put together some just-outside-of-the-box inspiration to take things up a notch in the wardrobe department.
Here's the thing: We'll take any excuse to get a little glammed up, so in our eyes, weddings are more than just bouquet tosses, passed canapés, and professions of eternal love. They are a chance to break out a top-shelf ensemble, to test out a trend, and to experiment with formalwear, so why not embrace the opportunity whole-heartedly? There are some popular styles that have us particularly excited about outfit planning for the impending festivities of the season, including all the shades of green that have totally swept us off our feet since fashion week. We've also got our eyes on oversized silhouettes and over-the-top prints to keep our formalwear feeling fresh. So grab your lady bag, strap on your best pair of square-toed sandals, and walk (rather, click) this way for 20 of our favorite dresses for spring wedding guest attire.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.