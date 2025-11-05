14 Dresses To Upgrade Your Spring Wedding Guest Attire
As the general state of things starts to look a bit sunnier, odds are that you might find yourself on the guest list of a wedding (or a few!). Since we've spent the past few months more or less sweatsuit-clad, the question of what we're going to wear on such a fancy occasion is startling. But, don't fret! We've put together some style ideas outside of the loungewear realm that will surely help get your best-dressed-wedding-guest game restarted.
Embrace this more formal affair as an opportunity to dive into the pool of spring's hottest fashion trends; from bright, fresh colours to statement prints that will keep your fancy 'fit feeling fresh. Go ahead and grab your cutest mini bag, strap on your best pair of sandals, and click through some of our favourite frocks to don for any spring nuptial celebration.
