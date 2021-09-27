Skip navigation!
News
Entertainment
14 Aussie Female Musicians On COVID & 2022
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Mind
‘We’re Tired’: The Unique Burnout Experienced By First Nations Women
by
Caroline Kell
Entertainment
Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke Of Sexual Assault During Video Shoot
by
Nick Levine
News
‘It’s A White Boys’ Club’: How WOC Are Sidelined In ...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Wellness
Access To Green Space In Australia Has Never Been Just Or Equal
Georgia Gibson
4 hours ago
Unbothered
R. Kelly Facing Life In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex ...
Ineye Komonibo
27 Sep. 2021
Fired Up
‘You Can’t Unhear This Stuff’: The Powerful Conversations From...
Alicia Vrajlal
23 Sep. 2021
Fired Up
The Unique Challenges Faced By First Nations Women In Reporting W...
Two in five women in Australia have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. Let that sink in for a moment. With #FiredUp, Refinery29 Australia make
by
Amanda Morgan
Pop Culture
Real Talk: How Tall Are The Kardashians?
by
Elena Nicolaou
Wellness
Doctors Are Warning Women About This Dangerous TikTok Trend
From the milk crate challenge to the frozen honey hack, there have been several trends on TikTok that health experts have expressed concerns over. Now, a n
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Wellness
The Worrying Link Between PCOS & COVID-19
When it comes to COVID-19, we are not all equally at risk. Health factors associated with a higher chance of catching COVID-19 include older age, underlyin
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
‘We Make Body Image Issues Worse’: Instagram Knows Just How...
Content warning: This article discusses suicide in a way that some readers may find distressing. It’s nothing new to proclaim that using Instagram ca
by
Maggie Zhou
Work & Money
Will Female Billionaires Save Us?
Melanie Perkins has just made history. As the CEO of Canva, she is one of the youngest female tech CEOs in the world and her company has just been valued a
by
Pema Bakshi
Entertainment
The Teen Shows That Defined The 2000s, Ranked
by
Morgan Baila
Fashion
Cara Delevingne’s “Peg The Patriarchy” Top Went Viral. But ...
On September 13, as the star-studded Met Gala 2021 was in full swing on New York City’s Upper East Side, Luna Matatas was in her Toronto home nearly 500
by
Molly Longman
Fired Up
‘You Should Just Feel Lucky’: How Women With Disability Are Gasli...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
TV Shows
These TV Shows Will Remind You Being Single Is Awesome
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
How Jessica Peris Drew Resilience From ‘Strong Black Women&...
Competing on SAS Australia was as much about redemption for Jessica Peris as it was about succeeding in the gruelling challenges from the real SAS (Special
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Health Trends
The Problem With Calling Sobriety A "Wellness Trend"
Sobriety is kind of having a moment right now. In recent years, the New York Times published a piece about “the new sobriety,” declaring that m
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment
The Last Week Has Been Monumental In Britney Spears’ Journe...
The past few months have been nothing short of intense for Britney Spears. She has continued to try and push free from her father’s financial, profes
by
Alicia Vrajlal
News
‘What A Superstar’: The Internet Reacts To Emma Raduc...
Emma Raducanu is rightly being hailed as a “superstar” following her stunning victory at the US Open on Saturday. The 18-year-old from Bromley
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
First Nations Ballerina Evie Ferris On The Intense Reaction To He...
The past two weeks have been a whirlwind for Evie Ferris since it was announced she had joined popular children’s entertainment group, The Wiggles. T
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
What Georgia Love’s Ignorance Can Teach Us All About Casual...
From Eddie McGuire’s ‘King Kong’ comments about First Nations AFL player Adam Goodes to blackface on Hey, Hey It’s Saturday, Austra
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
“Onus Is Not On Us”: Grace Tame Says Sexual Assault V...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
4 Need-To-Know Takeaways From The National Women’s Safety S...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
Chanel Contos Is Ramping Up Her Teach Us Consent Campaign As Curr...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
If We Want To Prevent Sexual Harassment, We Need To Look At Racis...
by
Lisa Annese
News
The New Texas Abortion Law Is Cruel & Inhumane — That’s The...
Early Wednesday morning, Texas law Senate Bill 8 restricting abortion went into effect. Late Wednesday evening, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court refuse
by
Jennifer Wright
News
About Time: Aussie Paralympians To Receive Same Cash Prize As Oly...
Australian athletes have been reeling in medals at the Tokyo Paralympics — 13 gold, 23 silver, and 24 bronze to be exact. While we’re proudly celebrati
by
Maggie Zhou
Fired Up
Govt Announces $29M Campaign To Tackle Consent And Sexual Violenc...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
The Government Just Voted Against Bill Amendments To Protect Work...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
‘Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Should Not Be Politicis...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
The Intersectional Challenges Of Fighting Workplace Sexual Harass...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
News
Australian Olympians Got $20,000 When They Won Gold. Our Paralymp...
UPDATE 2 September 2021: The federal government has announced that Aussie Paralympians will receive the same cash prize as Olympians. With our gold medal t
by
Alicia Vrajlal
