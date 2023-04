In the Asking For It series, Noelle Martin speaks of the "price you pay" in sharing her situation after speaking out against image-based abuse. The Perth-based woman was 18 when she discovered that photos had been stolen from her social media and photoshopped onto the bodies of adult film stars. Since speaking about this and pushing for a national law that would fine companies if they don't comply with removal notices for such content, she's found the offenders only creating more deepfake porn featuring her face.