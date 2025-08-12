Everything We Know About Survivor: Australia V The World
Buckle up, Australian Survivor fans, because the biggest season yet is about to hit our screens. Channel 10 has pulled off an impossible task by bringing some of the most iconic players from the worldwide Survivor franchise to Samoa, and pitting them against our best Aussie stars in Survivor: Australia v The World. It's been billed as the "ultimate showdown", with the coveted title of World Sole Survivor up for grabs.
This format has a few changes, with a shortened season and fewer contestants, levelling the playing field a bit. It's going to be fast, furious, and dramatic — exactly what you expect from top-tier reality TV. Will an Aussie take out the prize, or will one of the overseas competitors beat us to the punch? We're backing the Australia Tribe all the way. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Survivor Australia: v The World so far, including the air date, where it was filmed, and any rule changes for this special season.
When does Survivor: Australia v The World air?
Survivor: Australia v The World premieres on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 7pm on Channel 10. The 14 contestants will be competing for a prize of $250,000 (and bragging rights).
What nights will Survivor: Australia v The World be on?
Three episodes of Survivor Australia v The World will air each week on Sunday to Tuesday.
Where was Survivor: Australia v The World filmed?
While Australian Survivor has filmed in multiple locations, including Fiji and rural Queensland, the show returned to Samoa for this year's Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawns and Survivor: Australia v The World. The cast will compete in challenges and search for idols on the beautiful island of Upolu, Samoa, for a shortened season of just 16 days.
Who is in the cast of Survivor: Australia v The World?
Shonee Bowtell
Coming in strong with her signature floral dress, giant hair accessories and Gucci slide, Shonee Bowtell is ready to finally cinch an Australian Survivor win. She currently holds the record for the most days of Australian Survivor played, with 124 days under her belt. "I've got my red dress on, my platforms and I'm ready to try my best. This is going to be the most insane showdown ever, it's the Olympics of Survivor," she told Channel 10.
Shonee had an incredible game on Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, but was blindsided by her alliance member George Mladenov. She might be looking for revenge this time around.
Where you've seen her:
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders
Australian Survivor: All Stars
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains
David Genat
Known as 'The Golden God', David Genat is back to become a two-time winner of Australian Survivor. He knows he'll have a target on his back, but is hoping to still make it far in the game. "I am in the driver's seat from this game on day one. There's nowhere for me to hide, they're all looking at the bus driver. The question is, can I dodge some of those shots when I'm not looking at them?" he told Channel 10.
Where you've seen him:
Australian Survivor: All Stars - Winner
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders II
Kirby Bentley
Kirby Bentley is a newer player, having competed in Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels just last year. Known as the "Rebel Queen", she's ready to use her physical, strategic and social game to take out the title.
Her main strategy for Survivor: Australia v The World is simple: she's going to let people think they're in control, while pulling the strings behind the scenes. "I am an Aboriginal woman in Australia, and we're not considered the top of the food chain. I've worked in mainstream construction, mining, AFL, male dominated sports and environments. So, I've always known to take a back seat and allow people to feel empowered that they're in control of what I'm doing," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels
Sarah Tilleke
Sarah Tilleke played Australian Survivor nearly a decade ago, but she's still a huge fan of the game. She's planning to change her strategy for her second time playing, and wants to put loyalty over multiple alliances. "This time, I want to nurture those authentic relationships," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Australian Survivor (2017)
George Mladenov
King George from Bankstown is back to try and secure a crown for the first time. Known as the manipulative brain behind the "best Tribal ever" from Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, he was pipped to the post by winner and ally Liz Parnov. "Australian Survivor v The World is going to be the best season ever," he told Channel 10. . "I'm going to win by being glorious like I've always been."
Where you've seen him:
Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains
Janine Allis
The "Godmother" is back. Janine Allis is the founder of Boost Juice and Retail Zoo, so she has no problem taking charge. "I'm going to win this game like I do in business — I just try harder and never give up. I have the grit to get to the end," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders
Luke Toki
Luke "King of the Jungle" Toki is seeking "redemption" rather than "revenge". He has a close friendship with David, so their alliance will be one to watch. "I'm very fortunate to be able to play this game, it's changed my life," he told Channel 10. "The one thing that will not change is I will be going out to have as much fun as possible — at other people's expense."
Where you've seen him:
Australian Survivor (2017)
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders
Parvati Shallow
Parvati Shallow is one of the most notorious players from Survivor USA. Known as "The Black Widow", she formed the first all-female alliance and created a lasting legacy. "I think I might be the most dangerous player out here because I think I will be underestimated and overestimated simultaneously," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Survivor US: Cook Islands
Survivor US: Micronesia - Fans v Favourites - Winner
Survivor US: Heroes v Villains
Survivor US: Winners at War
Cirie Fields
Cirie Fields is playing Survivor for the fifth time, and while she's known for her great strategic and social gameplay, she's never won. Cirie isn't underestimating anyone, but she's here to play hard. "This season will by no means be a breeze, this lineup will be huge and it's going to be a battle every day out here," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Survivor US: Panama
Survivor US: Micronesia - Fans v Favourites
Survivor US: Heroes v Villains
Survivor US: Game Changers
Tony Vlachos
Tony Vlachos has already won Survivor USA twice, but third time's a charm. The New Jersey native is outspoken, confident and sneaky. "I absolutely see Australian Survivor players as a threat because they have called us here for a challenge. They're going to give their best performance and I'm hoping they do," he told Channel 10.
Where you've seen him:
Survivor US: Cagayan - Winner
Survivor US: Game Changers
Survivor US: Winners at War - Winner
Kass Bastarache
Runner-up of Survivor Quebec, Kass Bastarache plans to play the role of a "sweet little Canadian girl". Her season was set in the Phillipines, so moving to Samoa will shake things up. "It's going to be fast, it's going to be intense and it's going to be fun," Kass told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Survivor Quebec
Lisa Holmes
Lisa Holmes won Survivor New Zealand and is a self-proclaimed Survivor superfan. "In my season, a lot of the people were playing Candyland and I was playing Checkers. Now a lot of people are going to be playing Chess and I've got to see if I can up my game," she told Channel 10.
Where you've seen her:
Survivor New Zealand
Rob Bentele
Known as a challenge beast, Rob Bentele will use his physical power to his advantage. He's already won Survivor South Africa, and now he's coming for the world title. "There's no question Australians are tough in Survivor, but they've never come across an African. And that will be their downfall," Rob told Channel 10.
Where you've seen him:
Survivor South Africa
Tommi Manninen
Rounding out the Survivor World Tribe is Tommi Manninen, who came runner-up on Survivor Finland. "I want to go a little bit under the radar because no one knows this guy from Finland. Like, you have seen all the US and Australian seasons, but you're going to be surprised by me," he told Channel 10.
Where you've seen him:
Survivor Finland
Who is the host of Survivor: Australia V The World?
This is the last season that Jonathan LaPaglia will host Australian Survivor, after he was axed by Channel 10 recently. While his replacement has not been officially announced, there are rumours that it will be Survivor: Australia V The World contestant David Genat.
Is there a trailer for Survivor: Australia V The World?
Channel 10 has released a trailer for Survivor: Australia v The World, and it looks intriguing. You can watch it below.
Have there been any spoilers or leaks for Survivor: Australia V The World?
As of yet, there haven't been any big spoilers or leaks for Survivor: Australia v The World, but Shonee did appear on Parvati's podcast Nice Girls Don't Win to speak about their experience recently. This has fans theorising that Shonee ends up aligning with Parvati, meaning both make it to merge. If strong women dominate this season, it will definitely make for a great watch.
David and Parvati also worked together on Deal or No Deal Island, which filmed right before Survivor: Australia v The World. David walked away with a $9.2 million prize, so Parvati could be out for revenge.
Survivor: Australia v The World premieres on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 7pm on Channel 10.
