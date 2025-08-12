This format has a few changes, with a shortened season and fewer contestants, levelling the playing field a bit. It's going to be fast, furious, and dramatic — exactly what you expect from top-tier reality TV. Will an Aussie take out the prize, or will one of the overseas competitors beat us to the punch? We're backing the Australia Tribe all the way. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Survivor Australia: v The World so far, including the air date, where it was filmed, and any rule changes for this special season.