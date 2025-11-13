Mel Tracina’s Best Outfits On Big Brother Australia 2025 & Where To Buy Them
There's plenty of chaos happening on Big Brother Australia 2025, with a diverse group of Aussies entertaining the nation 24 hours a day. But along with Mia schooling the others on why traditional gender roles are outdated, and discussions about pretty privilege, there's one constant anchor. When we're not busy being shocked by the latest housemate confession, our attention is solely on host Mel Tracina's gorgeous style.
The media personality is known for sporting some brightly coloured outfits on The Cheap Seats, and also wowed fans with her custom TOJHÀ dress at The Logies 2025. Her looks for Big Brother Australia 2025 are no different, with Tracina's stylist Mikyla Rampling opting for a mix of practical but glamorous looks while she works from Dreamworld on the Gold Coast. "I work with Miki as my stylist because she knows me; she knows my body, my insecurities, my loves and limitations. It’s so much easier to work with someone you feel comfortable with, because they know when they can take you out of your comfort zone," Tracina tells Refinery29 Australia. The pair have tried to feature as many Australian labels as possible for Tracina's first season as the Big Brother Australia host, while also pushing the envelope.
"We really wanted to push the limit and show something different from what you’re used to seeing on TV hosts. You’ll see a mix of accessible and affordable items, with a few aspirational pieces. That doesn’t mean Gucci. There are a few statement pieces from talented Australian designers. You’d need to save up to buy those ones, but they’re not completely unattainable," Tracina explains. "I trust Miki so much; when she suggests something, we go with it. Sometimes she’ll put something in front of me that I’m not sold on, but she’ll say ‘Just stay with me!’ and we workshop together whether it’s right and looks good. Often once I try something on, I’ll see the vision she’s going for and fall in love."
We've rounded up all of Tracina's fashion moments from Big Brother Australia below, along with where you can purchase the pieces as well.