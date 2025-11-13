"We really wanted to push the limit and show something different from what you’re used to seeing on TV hosts. You’ll see a mix of accessible and affordable items, with a few aspirational pieces. That doesn’t mean Gucci. There are a few statement pieces from talented Australian designers. You’d need to save up to buy those ones, but they’re not completely unattainable," Tracina explains. "I trust Miki so much; when she suggests something, we go with it. Sometimes she’ll put something in front of me that I’m not sold on, but she’ll say ‘Just stay with me!’ and we workshop together whether it’s right and looks good. Often once I try something on, I’ll see the vision she’s going for and fall in love."