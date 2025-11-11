Meet the Big Brother Australia Housemates for 2025
Big Brother Australia is back, and the housemates are all larger-than-life characters. Host Mel Tracina welcomed 12 contestants into the house during Episode 1, and a 13th on Episode 2, and while there was plenty of rain at Dreamworld, spirits were high. So how did producers whittle down over 20,000 applications to find the perfect candidates for Big Brother Australia 2025? Tracina tells Refinery29 Australia that great care was taken to represent different types of Australians in the house. "The housemates that [have been] chosen for this season are such a great range of people that come from different walks of life and have different ways of thinking, and different morals and beliefs," she says. "I believe that there will be conversation that is opened up. What that is, no one can predict, though, because it'll be just so organic."
From a social worker to a self-described "openly fat, Black lesbian" and a single dad, the cast of Big Brother Australia 2025 are set to entertain the country as they compete for a $100,000 prize. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about the Big Brother Australia housemates for 2025.
Who are the Big Brother Australia 2025 housemates?
Emily, 30, WA
Emily is a primary school teacher who has a big heart with a soft spot for Scotch Fingers. The housemate admits she's a germophobe and hypochondriac, so it will be interesting to see how she deals with a messy Big Brother house.
Holly, 31, WA
Also from WA, Holly is a 31-year-old model who calls herself a "unicorn". She has over 103,000 followers on Instagram, and previously dated Luxe Listings Sydney's Gavin Rubinstein. "[I'm] full of life, full of energy... you guys can expect a whole lot of entertainment," Holly declares.
Allana, 45, QLD
Allana is a social worker and mother who loves to drink gin by the beach. She's prepared to call out bad behaviour while always speaking the truth.
Bruce, 25, QLD
Bruce comes from a small town in Queensland, so he's hoping that Big Brother Australia will help him step into the limelight. The tradie hopes to be married with one child by the time he's 30, and wants his wife to be a "trad wife", or stay-at-home mum.
Conor, 31, QLD
Disability Advocate Conor has Tourette's Syndrome, and the educator wants to educate and inspire Australia. He survived a hit-and-run at 18 years old, and wants to turn "stigma into strength".
Colin, 21, NSW
Mama's boy Colin is an aspiring MMA fighter from Wollongong, who is apparently "allergic to making his bed". He believes his social skills are his "super power" and has plans to stir the pot.
Coco, 30, NSW
Single mum of three, Coco, has been through the ringer. Coco has survived two tumours, chest surgery and losing her dad. She leaves behind a broken marriage and 11 years working in early education to join Big Brother Australia, and had an instant bond with Holly.
Michael, 49, NSW
Michael is a publisher hailing from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. The single dad ruffled some feathers when he proudly announced that he hated "woke people" and "cyclists on the footpath", so his strong opinions will be sure to create drama in the house.
Edward, 31, SA
Sales manager Edward is a typical Aussie bloke... except he's never had a girlfriend. Could he be looking for love in the Big Brother Australia house? As the youngest of six, he's used to chaos and a full house — something he can use to his advantage. He wants to prove that nice guys don't finish last, and hopes to play with kindness.
Abiola, 24, VIC
Musician Abiola is here to shake things up. Neat-freak Abiola says she wants to be "the first openly fat, Black lesbian on TV", and plans to be unapologetic and honest. Her name means "born to be famous", so she's definitely one to watch.
Mia, 23, VIC
Mia left her job as a retail assistant at Bunnings to bring her infectious energy to Big Brother Australia. The South Asian woman is here to push for inclusivity and representation, but she isn't afraid to get her hands dirty — she will plot revenge when necessary.
Vincent, 21, VIC
Vincent comes from regional Victoria, and is very in tune with his Italian heritage. He says he grew up making passata, salami and wine with his Nonno, before moving out at age 18. He works as a barber, so perhaps he can give some of the other housemates a fresh cut when they need one!
Jane, 67, VIC
67-year-old retiree Jane is the 13th housemate added on Big Brother Australia. Viewers were given the chance to vote on who they wanted to send into the house between Jane and 36-year-old Mitch, and Australia ultimately chose Jane, who describes herself as a "groovy granny". She is the oldest housemate Big Brother Australia has ever seen.
Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. on Channel 10
