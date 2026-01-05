Everything We Know About Heartbreak High Season 3
We're going back to Hartley High, one last time. Season 3 of Heartbreak High is on the way, with beloved characters Amerie (Ayesha Madon), Quinni (Chloé Hayden), Darren (James Majoos), and more getting ready to graduate. Production began in October 2024 on the popular Netflix series, with the official Instagram account dropping teasers ever since.
The Emmy Award-winning show saw its first two seasons go straight to #1 in Australia and was dubbed our answer to Sex Education. It demonstrates how diversity on screen can resonate with different communities, which is why fans are (impatiently) waiting for Season 3. Here's a rundown on absolutely everything we know about the final season of Heartbreak High so far, and what to expect when it premieres.
When will Heartbreak High Season 3 premiere?
Netflix hasn't announced the Heartbreak High Season 3 release date yet, but filming wrapped on February 7, 2025. The official Instagram account announced that Season 3 "is coming" in October 2025. We're guessing that the show will premiere in early 2026; otherwise, fans will riot.
Is there a trailer for Heartbreak High Season 3?
Not quite, but there have been some behind-the-scenes videos giving us a look into what we can expect. You can watch this below:
What's the plot of Heartbreak High Season 3?
Heartbreak High Season 3 sounds intriguing. It follows Hartley High's graduating class as they prepare to say goodbye to the school and transition into adulthood. However, after a revenge prank goes wrong, Amerie and her friends must scramble to cover up the secret or face losing everything.
Who is in the cast for Heartbreak High Season 3?
In the production teaser, we spotted some of our favourite faces that are coming back for Heartbreak High Season 3. This includes Amerie (Ayesha Madon), Quinni (Chloé Hayden), Darren (James Majoos), Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran), Harper (Asher Yasbincek), Cash (Will McDonald), Spider (Bryn Chapman Parish), Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson), Ant (Brodie Townsend) and more. Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) was noticeably absent, and in one of the captions, Netflix wrote: "Where's Malakai?" with a heartbroken emoji. We'll have to wait and see if Malakai makes his way back to Amerie.
As soon as we have more details about Heartbreak High Season 3, we'll update the above.
