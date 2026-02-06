Which Married At First Sight 2026 Couples Are Still Together?
Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2026 has only just begun, but we're already starting to get a little curious about the current relationship status of our new couples. Seeing as the show started filming in July 2025, the biggest question on our minds is which couples are still together today. As we know, some MAFS participants manage to make their relationship last the distance — like Michael and Martha — but the majority end in heartbreak. The show doesn't have the best track record, with only Rhi and Jeff's relationship making it out of MAFS 2025 and into the real world.
Thanks to interviews with the MAFS cast, public sightings and sneaky social media clues, we can start to piece together who has gone the distance. From Valentine's Day plans to insider information, here's everything we know about the MAFS 2026 couples and who is still together today.