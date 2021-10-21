Skip navigation!
Discover
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Wellness
Single Files
After A Breakup, I Looked For Comfort In A Kitchen
by
Shayna Goodman
MONEY DIARIES
Submit Your Money Diary
WITH WE ARE MANY
We Make A Promise
DAILY INSPIRATION
Follow Us On IG
Mind
Rapid Hypnotherapy Can Help Everything From Sleep To Confidence
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Wellness
The Truth About Oxytocin AKA The Love Hormone
by
Sarah Graham
Wellness
These Women Are Closing The Breast Cancer Awareness Gap In Culturally Diverse ...
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Advertisement
Horoscope
Get Ready For Scorpio Season, The Most Intense Part Of The Year
Elizabeth Gulino
21 Oct. 2021
LGBTQ+
‘I Don’t Want To See An Intersex Person Regret Their Body Anymore’: Why ...
Maggie Zhou
21 Oct. 2021
Anxiety
Instagram Fasting: The Low-Stress Way To Stop Social Media Making You Sad
Elizabeth Bennett
21 Oct. 2021
Relationships
It's Time To Rethink Monogamy
“It feels very much like falling in love at the beginning. A bit like dating. You make an effort to see that person very regularly.” Rosie Wilby, comed
by
Emma Featherstone
Horoscopes
What Your Ruling Element Can Tell You About Your Relationship
You don’t have to be an astrological fanatic to know your sun sign’s ruling element — after all, there are only four to choose from. Whether
by
Sara Coughlin
Home
A Guide To Every Mattress-In-A Box Available In Australia
by
Bree Grant
Advertisement
Sex
Use These Dirty Emojis In Your Next Sexy Text
by
Molly Longman
Relationship Advice
How I Negotiated Non-Monogamy In My Monogamous Relationship
After getting back from a trip, a friend of mine learned that her boyfriend had gone to a strip club and gotten a lap dance, which felt like a clear crossi
by
Zoe Ligon
Sex
How To Use Mirrors During Sex
In my current apartment, nearly the entire wall near my bed is taken up by a pair of massive, mirrored closet doors. So naturally, one of my first thoughts
by
Laken Howard
Wellness
I Tried 30 Different Things To Boost My Confidence & Here’s...
“Stop hunching over like you’re trying to fit your body through a tube,” my posture coach encouraged me as I tried to feign confidence in fro
by
Anya Meyerowitz
Relationships
I’ve Been Single For So Long I’m Afraid I Don’t...
“Whatever, I’m driving.” – Katarina Stratford, 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999 Anyone who’s ever bought a power tool knows the special joy t
by
Shani Silver
Mind
I Have Social Anxiety But I Still Want An Invite To The Party
Much like tax returns and putting the bins out on time, social rejection is an unavoidable part of adulthood. Nobody likes feeling left out by their friend
by
OLIVIA CASSANO
Wellness
What It’s Like Being Disabled On The Internet
Being a disabled woman on the Internet can be dangerous. We endure intrusion, ridicule, mock compliments and violent words. Our photos are misused in freak
by
Carly Findlay
Wellness
Is There Such A Thing As Drinking Too Much Water?
If there’s one health and beauty adage you’ve probably heard on rotation throughout your life, it’s: Drink more water. Feeling dehydrated? Drink more
by
Katherine Singh
Sex
How Many Times Can You Have Sex In One Day?
How many times could you have sex in one day? Three? Six? Eighteen? As Lindsay Lohan says in Mean Girls, the limit does not exist. Your only constraints ar
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Egg Freezing
W
by
Pema Bakshi
Culture
Who Are Celebrity Mental Health Ambassadors Actually Serving?
It’s going to take more than a winning smile and relatable story to advocate for mental health. There is a common thread that weaves through three high-p
by
Crystal Andrews
Wellness
The Future Of Sex Toys Is Circular – Here’s How
We owe a lot to sex toys, the pleasure facilitators that hide in our drawers or are proudly displayed on our mantelpieces. They’ve helped us express our
by
Maggie Zhou
Advertisement
Menstruation
5 Products That
Actually
Help Relieve Period Pain
by
Bree Grant
Mental Health Awareness
Can Microdosing Psychedelic Mushrooms Curb Your Anxiety?
Important note: In Australia, it is illegal to cultivate, possess, use or supply psychedelic mushrooms or CBD. At a time when many people regularly tak
by
Cory Stieg
Horoscope
Obsessed With Astrology Lately? TikTok — & COVID — May Be The Rea...
I don’t know when “What’s your sign?” replaced “What do you do?” as a conversation starter for me, but I do know I’m not alone in my increasi
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Wellness
Everything To Know About The Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo, & Capricorn
As we bask in the Sun’s stay in Gemini, it’s worth our time to reflect on all the Earthly wisdom that Taurus season left us with this year. The most co
by
Gala Mukomolova
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week: October 17, 2021
by
Gala Mukomolova
Wellness
More People Are Freezing Their Eggs Than Ever — So Why Isn’t It C...
For women and AFAB people who wish to have children someday, it’s difficult to reckon with the fact that our bodies don’t always enable us to l
by
Pema Bakshi
Vagina
The Uncomfortable Truth About Getting Sand In Your Vagina
In the beloved bop “Summer Nights” from Greece, John Travolta sings: “She got friendly down in the sa-a-a-nd.” In my mind, this always made hooking
by
Molly Longman
Horoscopes
9 Zodiac Sign Compatibility Theories People Swear By
by
Sara Coughlin
Horoscope
Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius
Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures w
by
Gala Mukomolova
Wellness
The Women Living With Endometriosis — & Fighting For Change
"It feels like there’s a little demon inside me that’s wringing my insides and trying to crawl out," Jenny Oh, a Manhattan-based retail worker, says of
by
Lucy Meilus
Living
Scheduling Sex Felt Strange & Vulnerable — It Also Helped My Rela...
Whenever I need to find the time to do something that matters in my life, from exercise to writing to keeping up with friends, I always check my schedule a
by
Anne H. Putnam
Dating Advice
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeout Sessions
by
Erika W. Smith
Advertisement
More Stories