The 11 Best Lesbian Sex Toys, According To Queer Women

Finding the perfect couple's sex toy can be difficult, especially if you're queer — and even more so if you both have vaginas. "For consumers that exist outside the margins...queer, trans, gender non-conforming, intersex and/or with disabilities — it’s almost impossible to find sex toys that cater to their communities and identities," Model View Culture pointed out in an essay, and we couldn't help but agree.
When I embarked on my first wlw relationship and went to search for "queer sex toys for women," I was shocked by how sparse the results were. It shouldn't be surprising, given how the booming sexual wellness industry has long catered to the heterosexual cis binary, but somehow I was still disappointed by the limited array of dildos, which were extremely phallic-looking (which I know myself along with others find triggering or unwanted). Not to mention that the strap-ons and harnesses were mostly small, tapered, and specifically for pegging, rather than vaginal penetration.
There also were limited couples' sex toy options for women who preferred no penetration at all. Being in a queer couple in today's political landscape is hard enough; finding your way to great sex shouldn't be another unnecessary barrier.
In order to help you (and me, to be honest), I went digging through all the queerest crevices of the internet to find the best-of-the-best sex toys that are made for (and in a lot of cases by!) queer women. Full disclosure, most of our results were found by searching for the less inclusive "lesbian sex toys," but we want to acknowledge that we know the wlw umbrella includes a vast span of sexualities and genders, and this list is for them, too. Ahead, keep reading for the best lesbian sex toys out there, according to the queer women who love them.