The Best Clitoral Vibrators, According To A Sex Therapist

G-spot massagers and dildos are just fine and dandy (and we love the variety!), but when it comes to achieving the kind of toe-curling orgasms that leave your body feeling like Jello, it's all about the clitoris. "The clitoris is the most important organ for pleasure," says Dr. Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., certified sex therapist, LELO sexpert, and author of Becoming Cliterate & A Tired Woman’s Guide to Passionate Sex. "Indeed, it is the only organ in the human body, male or female, whose sole purpose is pleasure."
You've probably heard through word of mouth that many vagina-owners need some clit action in order to climax. Science tends to back this up in a significant way: "The vast majority — up to 96% — of people with vaginas need external clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm," explains Mintz. "Additionally, while sex researchers are still debating if there are different kinds of orgasms, many contend that all [vaginal] orgasms are clitoral."
If you're looking to show your clitoris some love, look no further than the vibrators and stimulators ahead.