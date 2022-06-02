To clarify some misconceptions — and, of course, to give women who have sex with other women some hot ideas — I rounded up a list of fun sex position suggestions. FYI: These aren't just for lesbians! They can be enjoyed by queer women, bisexual women, pansexual women, or even straight-identifying women looking to explore. I identify as queer, I've had sex with both men and women, and I'm also attracted to non-binary people. Since sex between two women is often so fetishised through the male gaze, I made sure to only include positions I've tried and enjoyed or which others I've spoken with have tried and enjoyed. And I kept the sex position names to the point because I'm trying to help you, not confuse you. (You're welcome!) Yet this is indeed a roundup of steamy sex positions, so a few might be a little out there — but trust me, they're worth the sore back the next day.